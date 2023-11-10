Sony has officially released a new bundle of the PlayStation 5. This one is for the Call of Duty fans out there. Activision has just released the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 globally and Sony has its bundle for you. This Sony PS5 Call of Duty bundle is available at an introductory price in India. It’s getting Rs 10,000 off. Let’s take a look at its price and the box contents.

Sony PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle India price

The COD MW 3 bundle is priced at Rs 59,390, but as an introductory offer, it can be purchased at a Rs 10,000 discount. This takes the final price of the new bundle to Rs 49,390, which looks like a pretty good deal. This special price is valid till November 23.

Interested ones can purchase the bundle from Sony authorized retail partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, GamesTheShop, ShopatSC, and others.

It is worth noting that the PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle in India doesn’t come with the new Slim version of the PlayStation 5. Rather, it’s the original edition with a 4K Blu-ray drive. Also, the bundle comes with a voucher code for the game, which you have to redeem to download it and play.

In global markets, Sony is selling the Slim version with this bundle. But since PS5 Slim isn’t available in India, the country is getting the 2020-released original PS5 in the box.

It’s unclear when Sony plans to bring the Slim version of the console to India. The PS5 Slim offers extra storage (1TB SSD) and has a 30 percent smaller footprint than the original PS5. The other hardware remains the same.

In other news about PlayStation, Sony launched the Cricket24 bundle in October in India. The timing for the bundle was spot on as it coincided with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Similar to the COD bundle, the Cricket 23 bundle was also up for sale at an introductory price of Rs 47,990. Now its price is back to normal, i.e Rs 57,990.

Sony has been quite active in the Indian market lately. It put up posters on Metros during the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game, which is an exclusive PS5 title (for now). It did something similar during the time of God of War Ragnarok.