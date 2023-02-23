Here are all the games available on PS VR2

Sony has launched its much-awaited PlayStation VR2 gaming console globally. The virtual reality-based gaming console is the successor to the original PS VR console that was released back in 2016. The new PlayStation VR2 console is available in two versions — the standard PlayStation VR2 costs $549.99 or Rs 45,520 and the PS VR2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle costs $599.99 or Rs 49,660. It will be available in markets across the globe via the PlayStation Store. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5, God of War Ragnarok Bundle pre-booking today at 12 PM

"In Horizon Call of the Mountain, you'll be able to use the eye tracking feature on PS VR2 to exchange glances with the highly detailed characters you'll encounter, or feel the haptic feedback from the PS VR2 Sense controller as you plunge your character's hand into the water of a flowing river," the Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan said while talking about the experience that the PS VR2 will be offering.

"In Resident Evil Village, the headset feedback will add a frightening new dimension as you endure terrifying moments in Dimitrescu Castle," he added.

It is worth noting that Sony has been building the gaming lineup for its PlayStation VR2 console well ahead of launch. Back in November 2022, the company had shared a list of 11 games that would be available on the PS VR2 at the time of launch. Two months later in January 2023, the company had shared another list containing 13 games for its PS VR2. More recently, the company added 10 more games to the line. With the latest addition, PS VR2 debuted with around 40 games on board.

So, here are all the games available on the PlayStation VR2 at the moment.

All the games available on PS VR2

— After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

— Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

— Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, launch window)

— Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

— Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

— Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

— Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios, launch window)

— The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, launch window)

— Demeo (Resolution Games)

— Drums Rock (Garage 51)

— Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

— Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

— Garden of the Sea (Neat Corporation)

— GORN (Devolver Digital, launch window)

— Gran Turismo 7 (via free update to PS5 version of GT7)

— Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

— Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

— Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

— Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

— Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

— The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

— The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

— Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

— NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade)

— No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, launch window)

— Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (Normal VR LLC, launch window)

— Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

— Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free PS VR2 upgrade).

— Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade)

— Ragnarock (WanadevStudio, launch window)

— Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village)

— Rez Infinite (Enhance)

— RUNNER (Truant Pixel, LLC)

— Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

— STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLAB)

— Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (free PS VR2 upgrade)

— Swordsman VR (Sinn Studio Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade until May 2023)

— Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free PS VR2 upgrade)

— The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

— Tentacular (Devolver)

— Tetris Effect (Enhance)

— Thumper (Drool LLC)

— Townsmen VR (HandyGames)

— Unplugged: Air Guitar (Vertigo Games)

— Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

— The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, launch window)

— What the Bat (Triband)

— Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free PS VR2 upgrade)

— Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games)