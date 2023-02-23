Sony PS VR2 launched: Check details

After months of anticipation, Sony has finally launched its PlayStation VR2 console for gaming. The virtual reality (VR) based gaming console includes a headset dubbed as the PS VR2 headset, and controllers called the PS VR2 controller and stereo headphones, and it will be available in markets across the globe starting today. Also Read - Almost 95 percent WhatsApp users in India receive pesky messages daily

The announcement was made by the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan who said that Sony’s ‘teams across the company have been working closely alongside some of the industry’s most talented game developers to take this next step in VR gaming — and the quality of work put into these games has been so amazing to see.’ Also Read - Airtel launches 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

“In Horizon Call of the Mountain, you’ll be able to use the eye tracking feature on PS VR2 to exchange glances with the highly detailed characters you’ll encounter, or feel the haptic feedback from the PS VR2 Sense controller as you plunge your character’s hand into the water of a flowing river,” Ryan said on the occasion. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan expands to 6 more countries: All you need to know

“In Resident Evil Village, the headset feedback will add a frightening new dimension as you endure terrifying moments in Dimitrescu Castle,” he added.

Sony PS VR2 pricing and availability

The Sony PS VR2 is available in two bundles — PlayStation VR2, which includes a PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones with additional earpieces, and USB cable, and costs $549.99 (Rs 45,520 approximately); and the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, which includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones with additional earpieces, USB cable, and costs $599.99 (Rs 49,660 approximately).

Sony PS VR2 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the PS VR2 sports OLED displays with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye in the headset. It offers a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and 120Hz and has 110-degrees field of view. The headset includes four embedded cameras and controller tracking​ and an IR camera for eye tracking per eye.

For sensors, the PS VR2 gaming console has six-axis motion sensing system, which includes three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerometer, and an attachment sensor, which includes an IR proximity sensor. It has a built-in microphone and a sterop headphone jack along with a USB Type-C jack for charging.

Users can interact with PS VR2 in two viewing modes — the VR mode wherein users can view VR game content in a 360 degree view in a virtual environment with the content being displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with 90Hz/120Hz frame rate; and the Cinematic mode, wherein users will be able to view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content, such as streaming apps, on a virtual cinema screen with the content being displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate.