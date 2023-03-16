After almost three years of release, the Sony PlayStation 5 is still unavailable most of the time. It gets restocked and sold on a monthly basis, where buyers have to open the authorized website in time to get the product in their carts. Also Read - PlayStation Plus gaming catalogue for March 2023 revealed: Here are all the games coming to it

Despite that, Sony is said to be working on a new PS5 console. The Japanese brand appears to have bigger plans for 2020's PS5 successor. As per a new report from InsiderGaming, Sony is working on PlayStation 5 Pro console, which is reported to launch next year.

Sony PS5 Pro could arrive later next year

Behind the scenes, Sony is reportedly working on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. The console is expected to offer some improvements over the existing PS5.

After several leaks, this leak yet again suggests that the console’s release is near. The PlayStation 5 Pro is said to launch in late 2024. It is worth noting that this leak, as well as some other previous rumors, have signaled that the PS6 won’t launch until 2028.

Other than this, Sony is also said to launch a PS5 version with a detachable disc drive later this year. That will be mainly to save the cost. Apparently, this will also attract more buyers, if only the costing is in place.

For the unversed, PlayStation, as well as Xbox consoles, have received a price hike in the last couple of months in India. That’s said to be due to the fluctuations of Rupee and Dollar exchange rates.

Sony is expected to announce something at E3 2023, which will commence in June. If rumors are to be believed, the updated PS5 with a detachable disc might show up at the expo.

Sony PS5 price in India, restock

The Sony PS5 disc model now costs Rs 54,990, while the digital edition is priced at Rs 44,990. Sony also announced the PS5 GoW Ragnarok Bundle (God of War Ragnarok) sometime back. The bundle is priced at Rs 59,390.

The last restock of the PS5 was on March 10. The next restock is expected to be in next month.