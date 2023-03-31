comscore PlayStation Plus free games for April 2023 announced: Check list
Sony announces free PlayStation Plus games for April 2023: Tails of Iron, Meet your Maker, more

Sony has shared a list of all the games that will be available for free as a part of its PlayStation Plus service starting April 4. Check out the details list inside.

  • Sony has announced PlayStation Plus free games for April 2023.
  • These games are available for PS5 and PS4 users.
  • All of these games will be available starting April 4.
Sony has shared a list of all the games that will be available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers in April 2023. These gaming titles will be available for free to PS5 and PS4 users who subscribe to PlayStation Plus’ Essential, Extra, and Deluxe or Premium tiers starting April 4. They will be available for players through May 1. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 offer announced in India: Limited-period discount on all PS5 variants

The gaming titles that will be available for free in the month of April on PlayStation Plus includes Tails of Iron, Meet your Maker and Sackboy: A big adventure. Also Read - Looking for premium headphones? Check out these options from Sony, Apple, other brands

Free PS Plus games in April 2023

Here are all the games that will be available on PS Plus for free in April:

Meet your Maker

This game will be available to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users. As Sony explains it, Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players. Players can Switch between roles ‘as they mastermind devious Outposts filled with traps and guards, then gear up for methodical fast-paced combat raiding other players’ creations, gaining an edge by choosing the right loadout (melee, ranged, defensive), perks, and consumables to match their challenge or playstyle’. Players can also team up in pairs of two.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

This game will also be available on both PS4 and PS5 gaming consoles. In this 3D multiplayer adventure game, players will be able to go solo in a race against time stuffed with danger and peril or enjoy local or online party play by creating teams of two to four adventurer.

Tails of Iron

Tails of Iron will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles. The game is a hand-drawn RPG adventure game with brutal combat, and it is set in a grim land plagued by war. In the game, players will play as Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, and they will have to ‘restore your broken Kingdom by banishing the merciless Frog Clan and their ferocious leader, Greenwart’. “…You’ll need all the help you can get, whether that’s new meal recipes, blueprints to forge deadly weapons and armor, or even a land-chugging, armor-plated mole mobile,” Sony wrote in a blog post.

In addition to this, Sony said that PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, that is, April 3 to add Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein to their game library.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2023 11:01 AM IST
