Rockstar Games has released the first trailer of its much-anticipated game, the Grand Theft Auto 6. The trailer follows the leaks, and to our surprise, Rockstar released it a day early in its own fun way. The company wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube” putting an end to the unending leaks.

The trailer itself comes 10 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. Rockstar also completes its 25th anniversary this month, which makes this a perfect time for the studio to show a teaser of the next GTA.

The trailer starts by introducing the female character, Lucia, and then showcases everyone’s favorite Vice City. Beaches, tall buildings, ships, clubs, and more things litter the game and it’s all nostalgic to see our favorite city back with new graphics, that are more realistic. The physics in the game are also apparently improved.

Furthermore, the game’s up-to-date, as it brings Instagram-style live video streaming, as shown in the trailer. As we move further in the trailer, we get to see the male character of the game, who is unnamed at this point (but should be called Jason, if we go by the leaks). Both characters apparently team up, in the last sequence of the trailer.

While the GTA 6 trailer is here, it’s only going to be released in 2025, as confirmed by Rockstar. So it’s not 10 years wait, but 12 years in total. And going by how consoles get the priority, PC players may witness the game even later.

Rockstar’s trailer release appears to be a bit hasty as it couldn’t control the unending leaks that were sprawling all over the internet. Last year, a major leak revealed 90 videos of the test build of GTA 6, and ever since then, there have been many speculations, rumors, and fan-made footage.

And, some of the leaks were legitimate as the trailer follows what the leaks said. There will be two protagonists in the game, the trailer shows the first one, Lucia. The second one is a man, whom Rockstar decided to keep unnamed for now. But if rumors are to be believed, he’s Jason.

Rockstar has to keep the game running for a long time, so GTA 6 Online should be a thing, and the trailer hints exactly that at around 1:05. Apart from this, there are a lot of other things that we should be learning as we move towards its release.