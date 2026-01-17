Resident Evil Requiem Gameplay Confirms Dual Playstyles With Leon And Grace

Capcom shared a new look at Resident Evil Requiem during its recent Resident Evil Showcase. The footage focused on gameplay featuring Leon S. Kennedy and offered a better idea of how the game will play ahead of its February 27 launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Also Read: PlayStation Plus Game Catalog For January Revealed: Resident Evil Village And More Added

Leon Joins As The Second Playable Character

Resident Evil Requiem was first revealed with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft as its main character, with Capcom highlighting a slower, stealth-driven survival horror approach. That has now expanded. Leon S. Kennedy, confirmed earlier as the second playable character, brings a more action-focused style to the game.

According to Capcom, Requiem is designed to feel like two different experiences depending on who you are playing as. Grace's sections lean toward tension and careful movement, while Leon's gameplay is built around combat and crowd control.

What Leon’s Gameplay Looks Like

The new footage showed Leon relying heavily on firearms and close-range combat. Players can shoot enemies in the leg to stagger them, then finish them off with melee attacks. Those familiar with Resident Evil 4 will find parts of Leon’s gameplay familiar, where movement, timing, and positioning matter just as much as how much ammo you have.

Leon can also use a tomahawk to block attacks and finish off enemies once they are weakened. During the showcase, Capcom showed Leon picking up weapons dropped by enemies, including a chainsaw that can be used for a short time before it breaks.

A Contrast With Grace’s Survival-focused Sections

Grace’s parts of the game are built very differently. Her sections take place in tighter spaces, with fewer resources and limited ammunition. Sneaking past enemies is often the safer option. She does, however, have access to a powerful revolver called “Requiem,” capable of taking out multiple enemies with a single shot.

Capcom has also added a crafting system that uses infected blood to create special injectors, adding another layer to survival and resource management.

Camera Options, Difficulty, and Editions

Players can switch between first-person and third-person views for both characters. The game includes three difficulty modes, including a Classic option that brings back ink ribbons for saving progress.

Capcom also confirmed details of the Deluxe Edition, which includes extra costumes, weapon skins, and visual filters. In addition to standard platforms, Resident Evil Requiem will be playable via cloud streaming on GeForce Now at launch.