Resident Evil Requiem emerges as a fan favourite on Metacritic

Capcom's latest survival horror title — Resident Evil Requiem — has quickly become one of the most popular games on Metacritic with a user rating of 9.5, based on thousands of player reviews. This score places the title among the highest-rated games on the site.

Resident Evil Requiem joins last year's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as one of the top-rated entries in the Metacritic user ratings.

While there have been good reviews by many game critics, much of the attention has been around player reviews. Resident Evil Requiem has already accumulated more than 5,000 user ratings on Metacritic and has an average user score of 9.5. The game surpasses several well-known games, including previous Resident Evil titles and other classic horror games.

On the critic side, Resident Evil Requiem has received very positive reviews from many critics with an aggregated score in the high 80’s. The game has received similar ratings on other review platforms.

Early signs of strong player activity

There is an enormous amount of player activity in the game as well. Based on data from SteamDB, Resident Evil Requiem had over 340,000 concurrent players on Steam just days after its release across all platforms. The game, at one point, has been among the most played games on Steam and in the store’s best sellers list.

Story and setting

Resident Evil Requiem was released on February 27, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2. The story follows Leon S. Kennedy (an agent of the DSO) and Grace Ashcroft (an FBI agent) as they work together to investigate a series of unusual deaths in the United States.

The game takes players back to the ruins of Raccoon City, which has been a primary location for the Resident Evil series before.

A notable moment for the series

Players’ early reactions represent a significant episode in the Resident Evil series of games. Past games in this series, like Resident Evil 4, have consistently been rated as many of the best games produced by the franchise. Early user ratings suggest that even though Requiem isn’t presently in the top tier of those titles, it might eventually reach that position.