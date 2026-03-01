PS Plus monthly games for March confirmed: Full list and release date

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Mar 01, 2026, 02:33 PM (IST)
Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for March. As announced by Sony, four titles will be available to subscribers starting March 3. These games can be claimed by members across the Essential, Extra, and Deluxe tiers and will remain playable as long as the subscription stays active. Also Read: Man accidentally accesses 7,000 DJI vacuums while testing PS5 controller hack
Members have until March 2 to add February’s games to their library before they rotate out. Also Read: Marvel’s Wolverine to hit PS5 before GTA 6: Here’s the release date
The March lineup includes: Also Read: PS5 Indie Games Releasing in 2026 You Should Watch
The selection covers sports, action RPG, farming simulation, and online fantasy.
PGA Tour 2K25 leads the lineup for PS5 users. The game includes three major championships: The PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. It also features a MyCareer mode with skill progression and player customisation options. Online multiplayer is supported.
Monster Hunter Rise arrives on both PS4 and PS5. The game follows the familiar format of hunting large monsters, crafting gear from collected materials, and upgrading equipment. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players in co-op. There are 14 different weapon types to choose from, each changing how combat feels and plays.
Slime Rancher 2 is available on PS5. It builds on the first game’s farming and exploration setup. Players explore a new location called Rainbow Island, collect slimes, gather resources, and expand their ranch.
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road brings a major chapter of the long-running MMO to subscribers. The expansion introduces a new storyline and region, along with additional systems for character customisation. It is available on both PS4 and PS5.
As noted in Sony’s announcement, players have until March 2 to claim February’s Monthly Games, which include Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
The March games will be available to download from March 3 until April 6.
