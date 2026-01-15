PS Plus Game Catalogue January Lineup Leaked: Resident Evil Village, Like A Dragon Tipped

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue lineup for January has reportedly leaked, offering an early idea of the games that could be added later this month. If the leak is accurate, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe or Premium members may see a mix of bigger titles and smaller games joining the catalogue in January. Also Read: PS6, Next Xbox Launch Could Face Possible Delay As RAM Prices Rise

Leak Points to Major Additions

The leak comes from Billbil-kun, a well-known insider who has previously shared accurate details about upcoming PlayStation and Xbox releases. According to his report, PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue is set to add Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in January. Also Read: From GTA VI To Wolverine: The Biggest Games Coming In 2026

Resident Evil Village joining the service is particularly interesting, as it comes just weeks before the release of the next mainline entry – Resident Evil Requiem – in the series. For players who missed the game earlier, this could be a good opportunity to catch up before the new title arrives.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, meanwhile, is one of the newer RPG entries in the long-running series and would add a lengthy, story-driven experience to the catalogue.

Full Reported PS Plus Game Catalogue List

Alongside the two headline titles, the leak suggests several more games will be added to the Game Catalogue. These include Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, survival horror title A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, adventure game The Exit 8, and racing title Art of Rally.

As per the leak, all of these titles are expected to join the Game Catalogue on January 20.

Classics Catalogue Update Also Tipped

The report also mentions an update for the Classics Catalogue. According to the same source, the original Ridge Racer could be added for PS Plus Deluxe or Premium subscribers. This would appeal to players interested in older PlayStation titles.

Official Announcement Still Pending

Sony has not officially confirmed the Game Catalogue lineup for January yet. However, the leak claims that the official announcement is expected on January 14, which is in line with Sony’s usual schedule.

Earlier this month, Sony had already revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for January, available to all subscribers. These include Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. If the leaked Game Catalogue list is accurate, January could shape up to be a busy month for PS Plus members across different tiers.