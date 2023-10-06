Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 update: Sony already enables PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users to stream movies and music via their gaming consoles. Users can stream movies via popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus, and music via apps such as Spotify and Apple Music on their gaming consoles. But this feature come at a cost. Users need specific subscriptions to watch content from their apps and services on their PS5 and PS4 gaming consoles. Now, the company has announced a new perk using which PS5 and PS4 users will be able to watch movies on their gaming consoles for free.

The company has announced that it is rebranding its Bravia Core app, which was available Bravia TVs and select Xperia devices, as Sony Pictures Core app. This rebranded app will arrive on Sony’s Bravia range of smart TVs and Xperia devices starting next year. In addition to this, the company announced that it is making the new Sony Pictures Core app on its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles.

Sony says once users sign up for Sony Pictures Core app on their PS4 or PS5 consoles, they will be able to buy or rent up to 2,000 movies directly from their gaming consoles. The company also said that users will be able to purchase select Sony Pictures films during an exclusive, early access window directly from their consoles. As the app becomes available on PS5 and PS4 gaming consoles, users will get access to popular movies such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, among others.

Benefits for PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Deluxe members

While this offer will be available to all PS4 and PS5 users, PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Deluxe members will get more perks than the rest. The company says that PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe member will get access to a curated catalog of up to 100 movies through the Sony Pictures Core app to stream on demand from the Sony Pictures library as part of their membership. This catalog will be ad-free and updated periodically. It will include movies such as Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation.

As far as availability is concerned, Sony says that the Sony Pictures Core app will be available in 23 markets across the globe including in India.