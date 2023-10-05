Sony PlayStation 5 Cricket 24 bundle: Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5 Cricket 24 bundle in India. It is the Indian Edition bundle that comes with Indian players in the game from IPL teams. The game also has international teams like England, New Zealand, Pakistan, and others. The new PS5 Cricket 24 bundle will go on sale in the coming days at an introductory price.

Sony PlayStation 5 Cricket 24 bundle India price

The PlayStation 5 Cricket 24 bundle is priced at Rs 57,990 in India. However, it will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 47,990, which is Rs 10,000 off, between October 8 and November 4. The bundle comes around the time of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The new PS5 Cricket 24 India Edition bundle will be sold via Amazon Flipkart, ShoptAtSC, Vijay Sales, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other retail stores.

Although the Cricket 24 bundle will be available starting Sunday, the game is now up for sale. It can be purchased online and offline from Amazon, Flipkart, GamesTheShop, and other stores.

The Cricket 24 bundle will include the PlayStation 5, a DualSense wireless controller, and a digital code for the Cricket 24 game. Unfortunately, the bundle won’t have a physical disc copy as some would have expected.

The Cricket 24 game comes from Big Ant Studios and is published by Nacon. It succeeds the Cricket 22 from 2021.