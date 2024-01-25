Minecraft, the popular sandbox game by Microsoft-owned Mojang Studios, is available at a discounted price in India. Until now, the game was available at a price of Rs 690 in India. But now, gamers can buy Minecraft at a price of Rs 29 via Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The updated pricing is already reflecting on the respective app stores in India.

It is worth noting that this discount is available only on Minecraft’s mobile apps making it a limited-time discount offer for interested gamers. On the Microsoft Store, various versions of the game are available at a starting price of Rs 1099. For instance, the Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate DLC Bundle – Windows 10 and Minecraft Dungeons for Windows + Launcher are available for Rs 1,099 on the Microsoft Store, while the Minecraft Legends for Windows + Launcher is available for Rs 2,676 and the Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition is available for Rs 3,399. On the other hand, Minecraft Education and Classroom Mode for Minecraft are available for free on the Microsoft Store.

Notably, the sale seems to be limited to India as the game is available at a price of $6.99 (Rs 581 approximately) on Google Play Store and Apple‘s App Store in the US. It remains unclear for how long Mojang Studios will offer Minecraft at a discounted price to its Android and iOS users. So, if you are interested in getting the game, now would be the right time to buy it.

If you have an Android phone or an iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can download and install it on your phone:

How to get Minecraft on your Android phone or iPhone

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store and type Minecraft in the Search bar.

Step 2: Look for Minecraft by Mojang Studios.

Step 3: Tap to open the game in the app store.

Step 4: Tap the Get button that shows Rs 29 as the price of the game.

Step 5: Enter your biometric details.

Step 6: Make the payment and then return to the Minecraft page in the app store.

Step 7: Now, download and install the game on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 8: Log in the game and start playing!