comscore
English | हिंदी
12 Jan, 2024 | Friday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Microsoft overtakes Apple to become world’s most valuable company

Microsoft overtakes Apple to become world’s most valuable company

Microsoft's shares have risen sharply since last year, thanks to investment in AI, while Apple has been seeing a downturn in iPhone sales.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Jan 12, 2024, 09:11 AM IST

Apple lost its position as the world's most valuable company for a brief time.
Apple lost its position as the world's most valuable company for a brief time.

Microsoft has upstaged Apple to become the world’s biggest company by market value, as the boom in artificial intelligence brought a new twist to the decades-long rivalry between the two Big Tech groups, media reports said. The software company’s shares climbed around 1 percent in early trading on Thursday to take its market value to $2.87 trillion, just ahead of the iPhone maker, whose shares fell by almost 1 percent. As morning trading in New York continued, the pair exchanged the top spot several times.

READ MORE
Apple may become world’s largest smartphone brand by early 2024

Investors’ excitement about the new wave of generative AI has fuelled a rally in the shares of Microsoft, which is the biggest backer of OpenAI, the maker of the popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, Financial Times reported.

READ MORE
Apple becomes world's first company with $3 trillion market cap

Apple has largely been left out of the AI fervour that has propelled Microsoft, which is OpenAI’s largest backer and cloud hosting provider as well as a pioneer in deploying AI chatbots across its search and workplace products.

At the same time, concerns about weaker iPhone sales — particularly in China — have weighed on Apple’s stock in the first few days of 2024, prompting a series of Wall Street analyst downgrades, Financial Times reported.

Apple and Microsoft have been rivals since the 1980s when the company founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak accused Bill Gates’ Windows maker of stealing the “look and feel” of its Macintosh computer software. Apple lost a high-profile copyright lawsuit targeting Windows in the early 1990s, clearing the way for Microsoft to dominate the PC market for decades.

— IANS

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Tags

Apple Market Capmicrosoft market capmicrosoft net value

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language