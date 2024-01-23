Apple has AirDrop and Android has Quick Share (formerly Nearby Share). Now word is that WhatsApp is working on a similar functionality that will let users share files with other users quickly and easily. According to reports, the Meta-owned messaging app is working on a new Quick Share-like file-sharing feature. This feature will enable users to share files with other WhatsApp users who are there in their vicinity without sending it over in an individual or a group chat.

According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s new feature will require both the devices have their People Nearby visibility open for sending and receiving files. Simply put, both the devices will have to be in close proximity with each other just as it is required in the case of AirDrop and Quick Share.

What’s more, the screenshot shows that WhatsApp users will be able to share files with both, that is, their WhatsApp contacts and non-contacts using this method and that the phone number of the sender will remain hidden to the non-contacts.

Furthermore, details shared by the tipster suggests that users will need to shake the device to generate a share request and that this will also help them in maintaining a controlled approach to file exchanges. And as goes with most of WhatsApp’s features, the files shared using this new feature will be end-to-end encrypted.

As of now, WhatsApp users can share files up to 2GB in size in individual and group chats. However, its upcoming feature opens doors for users to share even bigger files quickly and easily. It also opens doors for users to share files with people who are not there in their contact list yet without adding them to their contact list first.

Availability

As far as availability is concerned, WhatsApp’s new People Nearby feature is still in developmental phase and that at the moment it is being developed for Android users only.

That said, it remains to be seen if WhatsApp will put a limit to the size of the file that can be shared this way and if this feature will allow sharing files irrespective of the operating system environment.