Microsoft, for several years, has been firm about its strategy regarding exclusives on Xbox. While the platform had a limited number of exclusive titles when put up against the competition, it didn’t allow them to reach the competitor Sony’s PlayStation platform. Now, however, that appears to change. A new report has revealed that Microsoft may make the recently released Starfield available on the PlayStation 5.

READ MORE Xbox introduces Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller collection

XboxEra’s latest report sheds light on Microsoft’s plans for exclusive titles. The company is reported to be bringing a number of 1st party games such as the Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves to rival platforms. Furthermore, the company is said to be planning for the release of Bethesda’s Starfield on the PlayStation 5.

READ MORE Top 10 relaxing video games you can play to destress

Starfield is expected to be released soon after the launch of Shattered Spaced DLC on Xbox and PC later this year. Microsoft is also said to have made some additional investments into PlayStation 5 dev kits to support ongoing development efforts.

If the above news is to be believed, it’s a massive strategy change incoming from Microsoft. Earlier today, Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox wrote a cryptic message that suggests a strategy update for the department.

“We’re listening and we hear you. We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay Tuned,” said Spencer on X(formerly Twitter).

Now, there’s no official reason as to why Microsoft is doing the same. But there’s only one reason we could believe that it’s expanding its exclusives – profitability. More platforms means more profit and Microsoft’s Xbox division is probably looking at that advantage here.

It is to be noted that some Xbox titles are already available on PlayStation and Nintendo’s Switch such as the Minecraft Dungeons. The Hi-Fi Rush will also reportedly reach Switch.

Other than Starfield, rumours have it that the upcoming MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may also make it to PS5. As per the Verge, the action-adventure title will be released on Sony’s PlayStation platform just a few months after its release on PC, Xbox, and Game Pass this year.

Gears of War series could also be released on the Sony platform, as per Video Games Chronicle. Having said that, there’s not just one but a couple of Xbox games reaching the PlayStation platform soon as per these reports. If you own a PlayStation 5, that sure is good news for you.