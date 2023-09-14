By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Xbox Game Pass Core: Microsoft is replacing its Xbox Live Gold subscription plan with Game Pass Core. The new Xbox Game Pass Core tier will offer a variety of titles at once. Unlike Live Gold, Game Pass Core will have a rotating library of several games and not monthly titles. That said, the first list of games has been revealed by Microsoft.
There are 36 titles coming to the Game Pass Core on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Following are the games.
Among Us
Astroneer
Celeste
Dead Cells
Descenders
Dishonored 2
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Fable Anniversary
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Firewatch
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
Gang Beasts
Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
Golf with your Friends
Grounded
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Human Fall Flat
INSIDE
LIMBO
Ori & the Will of the Wisps
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Powerwash Simulator
Psychonauts 2
Slay the Spire
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Stardew Valley
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Superliminal
The Elder Scrolls Online
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Unpacking
Vampire SurvivorsAmong Us
Astroneer
Celeste
Dead Cells
Descenders
Dishonored 2
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Fable Anniversary
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Firewatch
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
Gang Beasts
Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
Golf with your Friends
Grounded
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Human Fall Flat
INSIDE
LIMBO
Ori & the Will of the Wisps
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Powerwash Simulator
Psychonauts 2
Slay the Spire
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Stardew Valley
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Superliminal
The Elder Scrolls Online
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Unpacking
Vampire Survivors
Microsoft has plans to update the Game Pass Core library 2-3 times a year. The company will update the details of the upcoming games on its official Game Pass page.
Microsoft has confirmed that the new Game Pass Core will offer the same benefits as the Xbox Live Gold. The price will remain the same and those who have already purchased redeemable cards of Live Gold from retail stores can use them to get a Game Pass Core subscription.
“Game Pass Core will continue to provide the benefits you had with Xbox Live Gold including the ability to play together with online multiplayer, deals and discounts (up to 50 percent off select games!), and access to Free Play Daus for select fully featured games. All of that is the same,” noted the blog post.
“As a reminder, the price isn’t changing from Gold to Core, and there is no action required for you to change your payment or make adjustments to your membership. Xbox Live Gold cards in retail stores will remain purchasable and redeem for Game Pass Core, while supplies last.”
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
Select Language