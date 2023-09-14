Xbox Game Pass Core: Microsoft is replacing its Xbox Live Gold subscription plan with Game Pass Core. The new Xbox Game Pass Core tier will offer a variety of titles at once. Unlike Live Gold, Game Pass Core will have a rotating library of several games and not monthly titles. That said, the first list of games has been revealed by Microsoft.

There are 36 titles coming to the Game Pass Core on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Following are the games.

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Unpacking

Microsoft has plans to update the Game Pass Core library 2-3 times a year. The company will update the details of the upcoming games on its official Game Pass page.

Microsoft has confirmed that the new Game Pass Core will offer the same benefits as the Xbox Live Gold. The price will remain the same and those who have already purchased redeemable cards of Live Gold from retail stores can use them to get a Game Pass Core subscription.

“Game Pass Core will continue to provide the benefits you had with Xbox Live Gold including the ability to play together with online multiplayer, deals and discounts (up to 50 percent off select games!), and access to Free Play Daus for select fully featured games. All of that is the same,” noted the blog post.

“As a reminder, the price isn’t changing from Gold to Core, and there is no action required for you to change your payment or make adjustments to your membership. Xbox Live Gold cards in retail stores will remain purchasable and redeem for Game Pass Core, while supplies last.”