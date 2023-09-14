comscore
English | हिंदी
14 Sep, 2023 | Thursday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft is adding 36 games to the Xbox Game Pass Core library

Microsoft is adding 36 games to the Xbox Game Pass Core library

Xbox Game Pass Core which is replacing the Live Gold is getting over 36 titles.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 14, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Xbox Game Pass Core
Xbox Game Pass Core

Story Highlights

  • Microsoft has revealed the list of games for Xbox Game Pass Core.
  • State of Decay 2, Forza Horizon are amongst the titles reaching Game Pass Core.
  • Xbox Game Pass Core is replacing Live Gold subscription tier.

Xbox Game Pass Core: Microsoft is replacing its Xbox Live Gold subscription plan with Game Pass Core. The new Xbox Game Pass Core tier will offer a variety of titles at once. Unlike Live Gold, Game Pass Core will have a rotating library of several games and not monthly titles. That said, the first list of games has been revealed by Microsoft.

READ MORE
Microsoft launches Xbox Mastercard to help you buy new games using your daily purchases

There are 36 titles coming to the Game Pass Core on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Following are the games.

READ MORE
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, more soon: Check launch date, trailer, more

Among Us
Astroneer
Celeste
Dead Cells
Descenders
Dishonored 2
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Fable Anniversary
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Firewatch
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
Gang Beasts
Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
Golf with your Friends
Grounded
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Human Fall Flat
INSIDE
LIMBO
Ori & the Will of the Wisps
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Powerwash Simulator
Psychonauts 2
Slay the Spire
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Stardew Valley
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Superliminal
The Elder Scrolls Online
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Unpacking
Vampire SurvivorsAmong Us
Astroneer
Celeste
Dead Cells
Descenders
Dishonored 2
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Fable Anniversary
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Firewatch
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
Gang Beasts
Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
Golf with your Friends
Grounded
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Human Fall Flat
INSIDE
LIMBO
Ori & the Will of the Wisps
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Powerwash Simulator
Psychonauts 2
Slay the Spire
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Stardew Valley
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Superliminal
The Elder Scrolls Online
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Unpacking
Vampire Survivors

READ MORE
Microsoft announces new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July: FIFA 23, Techtonica, more

Microsoft has plans to update the Game Pass Core library 2-3 times a year. The company will update the details of the upcoming games on its official Game Pass page.

Microsoft has confirmed that the new Game Pass Core will offer the same benefits as the Xbox Live Gold. The price will remain the same and those who have already purchased redeemable cards of Live Gold from retail stores can use them to get a Game Pass Core subscription.

“Game Pass Core will continue to provide the benefits you had with Xbox Live Gold including the ability to play together with online multiplayer, deals and discounts (up to 50 percent off select games!), and access to Free Play Daus for select fully featured games. All of that is the same,” noted the blog post.

“As a reminder, the price isn’t changing from Gold to Core, and there is no action required for you to change your payment or make adjustments to your membership. Xbox Live Gold cards in retail stores will remain purchasable and redeem for Game Pass Core, while supplies last.”

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

xboxXbox Game Pass Core

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language