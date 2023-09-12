Microsoft has announced a special banking card for avid gamers and gaming enthusiasts. The company, in partnership with Mastercard and Barclays, has announced a credit card dubbed as the Xbox Mastercard, that will enable gamers to earn reward points on their daily purchases, which can be redeemed at the Xbox Store for purchasing games and add-ons.

Microsoft says that the Xbox Mastercard is a no annual fee credit card that will enable players to earn card points with everyday purchases, which can then be redeemed on games and add-ons at xbox.com. With this credit card, players can earn card points for every $1 spent on various purchases, which includes purchases made on streaming services and food deliveries. The company says that subscribers of this card will earn 5X points on purchases made at the Microsoft Store and 3X points on select streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ and select dining delivery services such Grubhub and DoorDash. Additionally, the card will offer 1X reward point on other everyday purchases. Simply put, subscribers will get reward points on their day-to-purchases, which can then be used to purchase Xbox games at a relatively lower price.

In addition to reward points, subscribers will get a bonus of 5,000 card points (or a value of $50) after their first purchase, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members after their first purchase, option to purchase their card with their gamertag, support for contactless payments and digital wallets, along with Fraud Liability protection at no additional cost.

Who can get the Microsoft Xbox Mastercard?

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft says that the Xbox Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders in the US starting September 21 and that it will be available to all Xbox players in the United States in 2024. There is no word on whether or not this credit card will be made available to users in India.

How to become an Xbox Insider member?

If you are not an Xbox Insider member, here is how you can join Xbox’s Insider program:

Step 1: Press the Start button and then type Store in the Search box.

Step 2: Next, select Microsoft Store.

Step 3: Next, Select Search and then add enter Insider in the box.

Step 4: Select Xbox Insider Hub.

Step 5: Select Get or Install.