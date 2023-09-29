Marvel's Spider-Man 2 accessibility features detailed ahead of launch

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, slated to launch on October 20, is one of the most anticipated titles for PlayStation 5. The upcoming title will bring big upgrades over the prequel, but the developers of Insomniac Games have just revealed accessibility features to spark more excitement. The developers have confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will bring a horde of customisations. Among them is the ability to customise your enemy’s health and damage, which will make your gameplay more challenging per your needs.

Featuring two protagonists this time, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will explore an expanded area of Marvel’s New York to fight enemies. So, to make these fights more interesting the developers have introduced a new feature called Challenge Level Modifiers. Under this setting, you will be able to customise Enemy Health, Enemy Damage, and Stealth Awareness. This feature takes the challenge levels up a notch in the franchise.

Insomniac Games’ developers have also brought back some key gameplay features, which will “help with combat and traversal.” According to them, these features will reduce button inputs or provide more time to react to many in-game scenarios. Quick Time Event (QTE) Autocomplete, the ability to change Repeated Button Presses from Taps to Holds, and Web-Shooter Burst are also returning “to reduce motor fatigue and keep you in the action.”

Another accessibility feature coming with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is called Chase Assist. Using this feature, players will be able to reduce the target’s top speed, increase the time windows before escaping, automatically attach when a target is in range, and readjust the camera to the target when they press R3 on the controller. This feature was first introduced in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered after players flagged they had difficulty completing the story in the original 2018 release.

“We’re happy to report these features will return and work with both our swinging and all-new Web Wings traversal system!” said Michele Zorrilla, advanced senior UX researcher at Insomniac Games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will also feature Shortcuts and Game Speed. While Shortcuts will allow players to assign different options to the Left or Right D-pad buttons, Game Speed will let them assign game speeds of 70 percent, 50 percent, and 30 percent of the real-time rate to Shortcut buttons.