Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may join PS Plus Game Catalogue this month: What we know

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could join the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue this month. The PS5 exclusive title, developed by Insomniac Games, originally launched in 2023 and later arrived on PC. Now, the game is said to be heading to PlayStation’s subscription service for Extra and Deluxe members. Also Read: PS6 leak hints at a key hardware change Sony hasn’t tried before

Leak suggests February addition

The leak comes from known leaker billbil-kun, who previously shared accurate PlayStation-related information. As per a Dealabs report, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could be added to the PS Plus Game Catalogue on February 17. Also Read: PS5 sales slow, but Sony's PlayStation profits jump 19 percent in Q3 FY25

The same report mentions that the game will be joined by other titles like Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and Neva. However, the full lineup for the month has not yet been confirmed. Sony is expected to officially reveal the February catalogue titles around February 11. There is also a chance that the announcement could be part of the upcoming State of Play presentation, scheduled for February 12. Also Read: Nioh 3 launches on PS5 and PC first, but Xbox version may come later

What this means for subscribers

If the leak turns out to be accurate, this would make Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the third title in the series to join the Game Catalogue. Both Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are already available on the service.

Spider-Man 2 continues the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they face new threats, including Kraven and Venom. The game offers an open-world map of New York City, combat mechanics, and character-driven storytelling.

PS Plus Game Catalogue titles are available to Extra and Deluxe tier members. Once added, subscribers can download and play the games as long as their subscription remains active.

Recent PS Plus additions

In recent months, Sony has added titles such as Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to the Game Catalogue. The monthly games lineup, which is separate from the Game Catalogue, is also currently live for all PS Plus members.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

For now, Sony has not officially confirmed the inclusion of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the February lineup. More clarity is expected once the company makes its formal announcement.