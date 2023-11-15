Hogwarts Legacy arrives on Nintendo Switch with special Dark Arts pack

Fans of the Harry Potter series can now enjoy the immersive and enchanting game of Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch console. The game, which was released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in February 2023, and for PS4 and Xbox One in May 2023, finally arrived on the Switch on November 14, 2023, after a long wait. The game developers, Avalanche Software and Portkey Games stated that they wanted to make sure that the Switch version of the game would deliver the best possible experience for the players, and that was the reason for the delay. The Switch console had some limitations in terms of hardware and performance, which made it challenging to port the game from other platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy is a role-playing game that lets players create and customize their own characters, and explore the magical world of Hogwarts and beyond. The game is set in the late 1800s, more than a century before the events of the Harry Potter books and movies. Players will be able to choose one of the four Hogwarts Houses – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin – and attend classes, learn spells, brew potions, and interact with other characters.

The game is available for $60 in the Nintendo Store, and it requires 32 GB of storage space. For those who want more content and features, there is also a Deluxe Edition of the game for $70, which includes the Dark Arts Pack. The Dark Arts Pack is a special bundle that contains a Dark Arts cosmetic set for the character, a Thestral mount that can fly and carry the character across the map, and a Dark Arts battle arena, where players can test their skills and fight against dark wizards and creatures.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most successful and popular games of 2023, with more than 15 million copies sold worldwide and over $1 billion in revenue. The game has received critical acclaim and positive reviews from fans and critics alike, who praised its stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and captivating story.