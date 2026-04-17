Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17 April 2026: Grab rewards before they expire

Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 17, 2026, 08:57 AM (IST)
Garena Free Fire redeem codes: If you’ve been playing Free Fire for a while, you already know one thing – the best rewards are rarely free. Skins, emotes, and bundles usually need diamonds, and not everyone wants to keep spending on them. That’s where redeem codes come in.
Garena has dropped a new set of Free Fire redeem codes for April 17, and they give you a chance to unlock in-game items without paying. The catch? They don’t last long. If you’re planning to try them, it’s better to do it early.
Free Fire redeem codes are short alphanumeric codes, usually 12–16 characters long. Once redeemed, they unlock rewards like gun skins, outfits, emotes, loot crates, and sometimes diamonds. But there are a few things to keep in mind:
That’s why timing matters. If you miss it, the reward is gone. For players who don’t want to keep buying diamonds, these codes are one of the easiest ways to get premium items.
Redeeming codes is quick and doesn’t take more than a minute:
If the code works, the reward will be sent to your in-game mail.
Here are the working codes you can try:
F7F9A3B2K6G8
FE2R8T6Y4U1I
FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
FFSGT7KNFQ2X
FPSTQ7MXNPY5
4N8M2XL9R1G3
6KWMFJVMQQYG
FZ5X1C7V9B2N
FFCBRAXQTS9S
FA3S7D5F1G9H
H8YC4TN6VKQ9
4ST1ZTBZBRP9
BR43FMAPYEZZ
UPQ7X5NMJ64V
S9QK2L6VP3MR
FFR4G3HM5YJN
FK3J9H5G1F7D
FU1I5O3P7A9S
FF6YH3BFD7VT
B1RK7C5ZL8YT
FT4E9Y5U1I3O
FP9O1I5U3Y2T
FM6N1B8V3C4X
Note: Some codes may not work for everyone due to limits or regional restrictions. If one fails, try another quickly.
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