Limited-time Garena Free Fire redeem codes (19 March 2026): Claim your free loot now

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Mar 19, 2026, 08:28 AM (IST)
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 19 March, 2026: Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale games globally, offers players a thrilling experience with its fast-paced action and wide range of customization options. One key element that adds to the excitement is the availability of redeem codes. These codes allow players to unlock various in-game rewards such as skins, outfits, characters, and even premium items. Also Read: Garena Free Fire secret redeem codes revealed for March 18: rewards are insane
Note: Each redeem code is region-specific and may expire, so act quickly. Additionally, you cannot redeem codes if your account is a guest account; make sure to bind it to a social media platform. Also Read: Top 20 list of 17 March Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Get exclusive skins, weapons & diamonds now
Elite Character Skin Also Read: Garena Free Fire rewards alert: Grab 16 March redeem codes now!
Premium Outfit Bundle
Heroic Outfit Set
Exclusive Emote Pack
Pet Skins (limited-time)
Character Unlock rewards
Free Diamonds (select users)
Diamond Royale Voucher
Diamond Chest
Magic Cube Fragments
Legendary Weapon Crates
Rare Weapon Skins
Titanium / Justice Fighter Loot Crates
Gun Skins (like M1014, Famas, MP40)
FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6 : Diamond Royale Voucher
T6JU-8C1R-FB90 : Legendary Weapon Loot Crate
N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA : Exclusive Emote (Victory Dance)
PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS : Cobra Bundle (7 Days)
0OIK-7YTG-BNVC : Magic Cube Fragment x5
E45R-TGBN-MKJH : MP40 Weapon Skin
ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH : Premium Outfit Bundle
VCS9-8QWR-TYUI : Pet Skin (Beaston Style)
GHJK-7YUI-REWD : Gold Coins x2000
BNMK-LP0O-IUYT : Mystery Crate Pack
FBNJ-7YHG-REWA : Famas Gun Skin
ASZX-PLMN-KIUY : Diamond Chest
TGBV-CDE3-WASX : Street Boy Bundle (3 Days)
LKJH-GFDS-MNVC : Loot Crate (Justice Fighter)
IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ : Backpack Skin
QWER-TYUI-PLMN : Free Fire Character Unlock
MNBV-CXZL-KJHG : Pet Food x3
ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK : Gloo Wall Skin
RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ : Emote (LOL Move)
YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ : Vehicle Skin
HJGF-DERT-WQAZ : Diamond Royale Spin
KLOP-MNBG-HYTR : Rare Outfit (Arctic Blue)
XCVB-NMAS-QWER : Weapon Royale Voucher
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