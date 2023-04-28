By now it’s clear that Turn 10 Studios is working on its upcoming car racing game, Forza Motorsport. As we head towards its release later this year, the company is showcasing piecemeal developments of the game on its YouTube Channel.

This time, however, Turn 10 has revealed a new revolutionary feature that will help visually impaired people drive in the game. The studio reportedly spent two years building the new ‘Blind Driving Assists,’ which is an accessibility feature.

It was made with the help of accessibility consultant Brandon Cole who as well is visually impaired. How it will work, is that there will be audio cues to help low-vision or blind people navigate in the game.

What this means is users will get informed when they are near the fence or are getting out of the track. Cole himself tried and tested the feature along with other low-vision players. He appears to have discovered a way of keeping players on track with only audio information.

Before starting the game, players can enable the feature in the accessibility menu and listen to the preview of different audio cues to understand how the feature works. The screen narrator in the game will offer an in-depth description of all audio cues in the menu.

As seen in the above video shared by Turn 10, the feature will be incredibly helpful for visually impaired players, but also there will be some learning to it.

Low-vision and blind players may take some time to adjust to it but it is advertised to work as intended by Cole.

Apart from this, Turn 10 revealed some in-game details of the game sometime back. Forza Motorsport will feature over 500 cars and more than 800 upgrades. This time around, the environment in the game will get improved, thanks to ray tracing and Dolby Atmos.

Forza Motorsport will be succeeding Forza Motorsport 7 and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam), and Game Pass later this year.