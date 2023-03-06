comscore Fortnite could soon get the much-waited first-person mode
Fortnite battle royale to soon get first-person mode

Fortnite could finally get the much-awaited first-person mode.

  • Epic Games may soon introduce first-person mode to Fortnite.
  • Fortnite's first-person mode will arrive in the next season.
  • Epic Games recently launched a mobile app called Postparty for Fortnite players.
Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Popular online video game Fortnite players may be able to engage themselves even further into the game’s world in the coming season, as the game is likely to introduce a first-person mode. Also Read - Epic Games launches Postparty app for sharing Fortnite game clips

According to reliable Fortnite source HypeX, the mode will be included as a part of the upcoming season of the game. Also Read - Fortnite on iOS, Google Play will not be available to players under 18

“Fortnite’s First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON,” it tweeted.

However, the new mode’s integration into the gameplay is unknown, but it is expected to keep players in first-person mode throughout the game.

There are already a number of guns that offer a first-person view when aiming down the sights; however, a fully-fledged first-person mode would greatly enhance the game.

Meanwhile, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, has launched a new mobile app called “Postparty”, which will allow users to capture clips of Fortnite gameplay on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The application comes available for both iOS and Android users.

With this, users can then watch and share the clips to social media, and can also save the clips to their mobile devices.

Users will need to Sign up to Postparty app with their Epic Games account after downloading it.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 6, 2023 4:20 PM IST
