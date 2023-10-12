Fortnite Fortnitemares Halloween 2023 event: Halloween 2023 is right around the corner. Ahead of the annual festive celebrations, Epic Games has announced Halloween event for Fortnite fans. The event dubbed as ‘Fortnitemares’ is available as a part of Fortnite version 26.30 update, and it will be live until November 3, 2023. During the event, players will play the game as a vampire hunter and complete quests for in-game rewards. The month-long event will also include a bunch of new weapons and new spookier skins for players to pick from.

READ MORE Epic Games' RealityScan app hits PlayStore for Android devices

Fortnite Fortnitemares event updates

New weapons

READ MORE Fortnite is now an Olympics esport, this is what it means for players

The Fortnite version 26.30 update brings a host of new weapons including the Wood Stake Shotgun, which is findable from the ground, regular and Rare Chests, and Holo-Chests and can be used to defeat Thorne at Eclipse Estate. The update also brings Thorne’s Vampiric Blade, which players will get only on defeating Thorne and has restorative properties. “Fitting for a weapon owned by a vampire, Thorne’s Vampiric Blade gives Health at the expense of others’…Upon damaging an enemy with it, some of your Health will slowly be restored,” Epic Games wrote in a blog post.

READ MORE Apple declares victory in anti-trust battle against Epic Games

Additionally, the update brings a Pumpkin Launcher to the game, which is capable of launching explosive jack-o’-lanterns that will give opponents a scare. Pumpkin Launchers can be found from the ground, regular and Rare Chests, Holo-Chests, and flying drones. Lastly, the update also brings Witch Broom to the game, which can be activated to quickly launch the player in the air then glide down to the surface. Witch Brooms can be found on the ground and Chests.

More sweets

The ongoing event brings a host of Halloween-themed sweets including Candy Corn, Pepper Mints, Hop Drops, and Jelly Beans, each of which offers a distinct benefit. These candies can be found by looking in Candy Buckets, ringing doorbells, defeating guards, or taking down bosses.

New quests and rewards

The Fortnitemares 2023 event also brings Fortnitemares Quests for in-game rewards. Epic Games says that players can compete in Fortnitemares Quests to earn XP. Players will also earn locker items in the game. For instance, completing five Fortnitemares quests will earn players Bat Royale Back Bling and a Cat Banner Icon, while completing 15 Fortnitemares quests to earn the Sweet! Emote, Phantasmic Fall Contrail, and Hypno-Bat Spray. Similarly, complete 25 Fortnitemares quests will earn users Revenant Rider Glider, Within the Sanctum Loading Screen, and Rise of the Revenant Lobby Track.

Epic Games says that Fortnitemares Quests will progressively become available over the course of Fortnitemares, and will remain available to complete until Fortnitemares ends on November 3, 2023, at 2 AM ET or 11:30AM IST.

Horde Rush returns

Epic Games is also bringing, Horde Rush back to Fortnite. It will be available until Fortnitemares ends and is accessible via Discover. Players will be earn XP and new locker items on complete individual Horde Rush quests. Epic Games says that completing one Horde Rush quest will earn users The Murk Wrap, while completing four Horde Rush Quests will earn players Heart-o-Lantern Emoticon. Similarly, completing seven Horde Rush Quests will earn users Batwing Bonespike Pickaxe.

New outfits

Lastly, Fortnitemares 2023 will also bring some new and some old outfits to the game. Returning outfits include wrapped rapscallion Seth, muckfish Bogstick, meownstrosity Phantom Meowscles, and nautilus Festival Phaedra. New outfits include Disney’s Jack Skellington, Michael Myers and Alan Wake.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.