Epic Games' RealityScan app hits PlayStore for Android devices

RealityScan allows you to create high-fidelity 3D models of objects just by taking multiple pictures.

Highlights

  • Epic Games has released Reality Scan app for Android users.
  • The app was earlier available on iOS for iPhone users.
  • RealityScan lets users create high-fidelity 3D models of objects.
RealityScan

Video game developer Epic Games has announced that its RealityScan application is now available for Android. Also Read - Fortnite is now an Olympics esport, this is what it means for players

“With RealityScan, you can create high-fidelity 3D models of objects just by taking multiple pictures of them with your phone or tablet– RealityScan will do the rest!” the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday. Also Read - Apple declares victory in anti-trust battle against Epic Games

Users can then export them to Sketchfab to share with others or to download them for use in other applications like Unreal Engine or Twinmotion. Also Read - Next free game on Epic Games Store is Dying Light Enhanced Edition

The company further mentioned that the latest release of this application offers a streamlined user interface and more intuitive workflows.

“A new step-based workflow takes you through the scanning process, and you can always back up through the steps if you need to make changes,” it added.

Now, users can easily find and delete unconnected images from the Project Library, and optionally add new ones to replace them.

Also, with an embedded Sketchfab viewer, users can directly open a preview of the final model as it will look in Sketchfab from the Project Library.

Users can also add and edit a name and description for the project, which will be automatically synchronised to Sketchfab.

“Since we launched RealityScan as an iOS app last year, we’ve seen over 200,000 downloads, and many thousands of models created by the community and uploaded to Sketchfab,” the video game developer said.

The RealityScan application requires an Android phone or tablet that supports ARCore, or an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 and later.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 21, 2023 6:18 PM IST
