Fortnite now available on Amazon Luna cloud gaming service

Fortnite is now available on Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, expanding the availability to more users. Epic Games’ Fortnite is one of the world’s most popular games. It has been available for free on other cloud gaming services, such as Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. It will also be free to play on Luna, without needing users to download it and pay for an additional subscription. It will be available to players as part of an Amazon Luna subscription. Also Read - Apple declares victory in anti-trust battle against Epic Games

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the US and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon devices and services. Also Read - Epic Games launches Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Creator Economy 2.0

According to The Verge, Fortnite on Luna will require a paid subscription to start. But that means a subscription to the entire cloud gaming service. The general idea would be that anyone with an Amazon Prime membership is eligible for Luna in supported countries of the US, the UK, Canada, and Germany. But there is some confusion. Also Read - Epic games will launch its Unreal Editor for Fortnite on March 22

Rausch had previously told The Verge that Fortnite will be free with Prime membership only for the month of May. However, later, an Amazon third-party spokesperson Eric Nielsen said that Fortnite will be a part of Prime Gaming benefit and that it “will always be free to play for Prime members.” Going by that, Fortnite should be free to play as long as you have a Prime membership. But if you do not have a Prime membership, you have another option.

You can subscribe to Luna+ by paying $9.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. This is meant for people who do not want to buy the Prime membership, but The Verge has mentioned the catalogue of games in Luna+ was not wide enough to justify the subscription amount.

Luna is not available in India, which means you cannot play Fortnite on it. Other cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now, are not available either, so the only way you can play Fortnite in India is by downloading it on your PC or gaming console.