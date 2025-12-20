Epic Games Store’s Daily Giveaway Continues With Another Free PC Game

With Christmas and New Year approaching, the Epic Games Store has begun its annual festive giveaway. As part of the offer, the platform is giving away one free PC game every day until December 31, letting users claim and keep each title permanently in their library. Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy Is Free To Claim On The Epic Games Store Until December 18

The giveaway opened with Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel being made available for free on the first day. Epic Games has now swapped it out for Eternights, which is currently free to claim for anyone with an active Epic Games account. Also Read: Epic Games Store Adds Three Free Games To Claim This Week: Here’s The Full List

Eternights normally sells for Rs 1,999 on the Epic Games Store. The game went free on December 19 but will only remain available for a limited time. Epic has confirmed that the title will be replaced by another free game later today, December 20, at 9:30 PM IST. Once the timer ends, Eternights will return to its regular price. Also Read: Epic Games Store Offers Two Free Games This Week, Three More Coming Next Week: Check Full List

For players who have not tried it before, Eternights is an action role-playing game that mixes real-time combat with story-driven progression. The game is set in a world taken over by monsters and focuses on dungeon runs and close-range combat. Alongside the action, players interact with other characters, and the decisions made during these moments influence how parts of the story play out, giving players a reason to revisit the game after finishing it once.

Epic’s year-end giveaway has become a regular fixture for PC gamers. The store usually announces each free title shortly before it becomes available, rather than revealing the full lineup in advance. Since the free game changes every day, users need to check the store often if they want to claim everything being offered during the promotion.

To claim Eternights, users simply need to sign in to their Epic Games account, head to the game’s store page, and complete the checkout process while the price is listed as free. The next free title in Epic’s festive lineup will unlock later tonight, continuing the daily giveaway cycle through the end of the month.