This Popular PC Game Is Free On Epic Games Store, But Only For A Few Hours

Epic Games has added another free game to its year-end giveaway, which is running daily until December 31. As with previous years, the Epic Games Store is offering one free PC game every day, allowing users to claim and keep each title permanently in their library. Also Read: Epic Games Store Is Giving Away A Rs 1,999 PC Game For Free Today: Check Here

After giving away several games since the promotion began on December 18, Epic has now made The Callisto Protocol available for free. The game can be claimed by anyone with an Epic Games account and, once added, will remain accessible even after the giveaway period ends. Also Read: Epic Games Store Adds Another Free Game To Its Daily Holiday Giveaway: Check Out Here

The Callisto Protocol, which normally sells for Rs 2,499 on the Epic Games Store, went free on December 24. However, the window to claim it is limited. Epic has confirmed that the title will be replaced by another free game later today, December 25, at 9:30 PM IST. Anyone who misses the claim window will have to buy the game at its regular price once the free period ends. Also Read: Epic Games Store’s Daily Giveaway Continues With Another Free PC Game

Released as a survival horror title, The Callisto Protocol is set on a distant prison colony where things quickly spiral out of control. Players take on the role of an inmate fighting to survive against hostile creatures, with gameplay centred on close-quarters combat, exploration, and a tense atmosphere. The game drew attention at launch for its visual detail and cinematic presentation, though opinions around its combat mechanics were mixed.

Epic’s daily giveaway event has become a familiar fixture for PC gamers during the holiday season. Epic usually does not reveal its giveaway lineup in advance. Each free title is announced shortly before it goes live, which means users need to check the store regularly if they want to claim every game during the promotion.

To claim The Callisto Protocol, users need to sign in to their Epic Games account, open the game’s store page, and complete the checkout process while it is listed as free. Once added, the game remains in the user’s library permanently. The next free title in Epic’s festive lineup will unlock later tonight, continuing the daily rotation through the end of the year.