Epic Games Store Is Giving Away A Critically Acclaimed RPG For Free Today

Epic Games has added another title to its year-end giveaway, under which one PC game is being offered for free each day until December 31. The latest addition is Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, now free to claim on the Epic Games Store. Also Read: This Popular PC Game Is Free On Epic Games Store, But Only For A Few Hours

The daily giveaway campaign began on December 18 and has already featured several well-known titles. Before Disco Elysium – The Final Cut went live, Epic Games had offered The Callisto Protocol as a limited-time free download. As with previous entries in the promotion, the newly added game can be claimed by anyone with an Epic Games account and will remain permanently in the user’s library once redeemed. Also Read: Epic Games Store Is Giving Away A Rs 1,999 PC Game For Free Today: Check Here

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut usually sells for Rs 894 on the Epic Games Store. The game has just gone free and will remain available for a short window. Epic Games has confirmed that the title will be replaced by another free game tomorrow, December 26, at 9:30 PM IST. Users who miss the deadline will need to purchase the game at its regular price once the offer expires. Also Read: Epic Games Store Adds Another Free Game To Its Daily Holiday Giveaway: Check Out Here

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is an updated version of the original release. It includes full voice acting and some additional story sections. The game does not rely on combat. Instead, it plays out through dialogue and choices, with players controlling a detective working through a murder investigation. The choices made during conversations influence how the story moves forward.

Epic’s year-end giveaway has become a familiar event for PC gamers during the holiday period. The platform usually keeps its lineup under wraps, revealing each free title only when it goes live, rather than sharing the full list in advance. This means users need to check the store each day if they want to claim every game offered during the promotion.

Trending Now

To claim Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, users need to log in to their Epic Games account, visit the game’s store page, and complete the checkout process while the price is listed as free. The next free game in Epic’s festive lineup will unlock tomorrow evening.