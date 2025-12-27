Epic Games Store Is Giving Away Cassette Beasts For Free, But Only For A Day

Epic Games has added another free game to its year-end giveaway, which sees the platform offering one PC title for free every day until December 31. As part of the offer, users can claim the game during the free window and keep it permanently in their library. Also Read: Epic Games Store’s Free Game Today Is Live: Claim It Before 24 Hours End

The latest title to go free is Cassette Beasts, which is available to claim for a limited time on the Epic Games Store. Anyone with an Epic Games account can add the game to their library at no cost, as long as they do so before the deadline.

Cassette Beasts Now Free To Claim

Cassette Beasts usually sells for Rs 719 on the Epic Games Store. As part of the festive giveaway, the game has now gone free and will remain available until tomorrow, December 28, at 9:30 PM IST. After that, it will return to its regular price and be replaced by another free title in the daily rotation.

Like other Epic giveaways, users need to manually claim the game during the free window. Once claimed, it stays in the user’s library permanently, even after the offer ends.

What The Game Is About

Cassette Beasts is a monster-collecting RPG, but it follows a slightly different idea. Rather than catching creatures, players record monsters onto cassette tapes and use those recordings to transform during fights. The game is set on a strange island, where players move through different areas, interact with other characters, and slowly piece together the story behind the world.

Combat is turn-based and leans more on planning than quick reflexes. One of the key mechanics is monster fusion, which lets players combine two creatures into a stronger form for a limited time. This adds some variety to battles and gives players room to experiment with different combinations as they move ahead.

The game uses a pixel-art visual style and does not push players down a strict path. Exploration is open-ended, letting players move at their own pace. Cassette Beasts can be played solo, but it also offers local co-op, where a second player can jump in during exploration and battles.

Part Of Epic’s Daily Holiday Giveaway

Epic’s daily free game event has become a familiar fixture for PC gamers during the holiday season. The store typically reveals each free title only when it goes live, keeping the lineup unpredictable. Since each game is available for just 24 hours, users need to check the store regularly if they want to claim every free title.

To claim Cassette Beasts, users need to sign in to their Epic Games account, visit the game’s store page, and add it to their library while it is listed as free. The next free game will unlock tomorrow evening as the giveaway continues.