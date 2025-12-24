Epic Games Store Is Giving Away A Rs 1,999 PC Game For Free Today: Check Here

As the holiday season builds up ahead of Christmas and New Year, the Epic Games Store continues its annual festive giveaway, offering PC games for free on a daily basis. As part of the promotion, a new title becomes available every 24 hours, allowing users to claim and permanently add it to their library at no cost. The giveaway will run until December 31. Also Read: Epic Games Store Adds Another Free Game To Its Daily Holiday Giveaway: Check Out Here

Epic has now revealed its latest free game in the lineup. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is currently available to claim for free on the platform. Anyone with an Epic Games account can add the game to their library during the limited-time window. Also Read: Epic Games Store’s Daily Giveaway Continues With Another Free PC Game

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night usually sells for Rs 1,999 on the Epic Games Store. The title went free on December 23 and will remain available until today, December 24, at 9:30 PM IST. Once the timer expires, the game will be replaced by another free title as part of Epic’s daily rotation. Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy Is Free To Claim On The Epic Games Store Until December 18

Bloodstained is a side-scrolling action RPG with a dark, gothic look and a strong focus on exploration. Players step into the role of Miriam and move through a large castle packed with enemies, hidden sections, and boss fights. Combat and character progression play a key role, with new abilities unlocking access to previously unreachable areas as the game moves forward.

The title was developed under the direction of Koji Igarashi, a well-known name in the genre, and has been widely recognised for carrying forward classic Metroidvania-style design. Its mix of combat, exploration, and customisation has helped it maintain a steady player base since launch.

Epic’s year-end giveaway has become a regular feature for PC gamers, with the store revealing each free game shortly before it goes live. The limited availability of each title means users need to keep an eye on the store if they want to claim every game being offered during the festive campaign.

To claim Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, users need to sign in to their Epic Games account, visit the game’s store page, and complete the checkout process before the offer ends tonight.