CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will get an Ultimate Edition next month for gamers across platforms. The Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will include the latest version of the game and the new Phantom Liberty expansion. Interestingly, the game will be released in both digital and physical formats.

READ MORE Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is launching in December

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition availability, release date, and pricing

As for the platforms and availability, the new Ultimate Edition is exclusively for Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on the console side of things. Older consoles won’t support this game. For PC users, it’s easy – A powerful PC is the eligibility.

The game drops on December 5 globally. It will be available digitally on GOG and Steam. The game is listed on Steam as a bundle for Rs 2,758, which is the discounted price, thanks to the Autumn Sale on the platform.

The console version of the game won’t get any discounts, which is obvious, and so it is expected to arrive at a $60 price tag (which is roughly Rs 5,000).

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition’s Xbox physical game will include three discs having all the content. However, for PlayStation, the physical game will include only the base game’s disc. PS users will then have to redeem and download the v2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion seperately. For PC users, the physical game won’t come with a disc, rather, it will have a redeemable code on the GOG platform.

The publishers reveal that the reason for not including all discs for the PlayStation version is due to ‘technical requirements specific to each platform’. It’s surely sad news for PlayStation users as they will have to rely on digital stores to download the extra stuff. But Xbox owners can rejoice.

Cyberpunk 2077 had an unstable release at launch with bugs all over the place. However, the makers have fixed most issues with the v2.0 update. Not to forget that the game saw a rise in players upon the release of the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (a film set in the world of Cyberpunk games).

It is worth noting that this is probably the last content-centric update to the game as the makers are working on its sequel. Cyberpunk sequel or whatever it may be called will be based on Unreal Engine 5.