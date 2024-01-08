Apple Arcade adds 3 new games with plan to launch 20 updates in January

Apple Arcade has added three new gaming titles and said it will launch more than 20 major updates to popular games this month. The new titles are Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack by MobilityWare+. Anyone with an Apple Arcade subscription can start playing these games without having to pay anything additional for individual games.

“In addition to these new games, fan-favourite titles are launching brand-new content this month. The 2023 App Store Award winner Hello Kitty Island Adventure welcomes the Year of the Dragon with its Luck & Lanterns Celebration on January 19,” Apple said. According to the company, the ‘Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom’ is a canvas for players, where they can explore quirky landscapes, encounter nearly 300 adorable Tamagotchi characters, and build their own cosy wilderness camp.

With regular content updates, the game offers a wholesome journey filled with surprises for players of all ages. ‘Cornsweeper’ is a relaxing and whimsical reimagining of the beloved logic puzzle game Minesweeper from Jamaican solo developer wbuttr. In ‘Blackjack by MobilityWare+’, players can immerse themselves in the classic game and master its intricacies.

“Go beyond the standard choices of Hit or Stand, and explore authentic gameplay with options like splitting and doubling down. Players can choose their table as they travel from iconic locations such as London to Barcelona — each offering a unique gaming atmosphere — as they climb up the leaderboards and showcase their skills,” the company said.

In addition, the company said Cut the Rope 3, Snake.io+, Puzzle & Dragons Story, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, stitch., WHAT THE CAR?, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, and many more titles will also get new updates throughout the month.

Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive free three months of Apple Arcade. You can also enjoy Arcade benefits by subscribing to the Apple One membership, which consolidates subscriptions from Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and iCloud Plus.

— Written with inputs from IANS