These free games are coming to Amazon Prime Gaming in May 2023

Amazon Prime has announced the list of free games that will be available to all Prime Gaming subscribers in the month of May. While a lot of these games are already available on Prime Gaming, others will be available throughout the course of the month. Amazon Prime Gaming’s free lineup for May 2023 has a total of 15 titles including games such as STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D, Resident Evil 2, and Overcooked among others. Also Read - Asus launches new laptops for content creators in India with 13th-gen Intel core processors: Check price, specs

Who can play these free games?

In case you are wondering who can play these games for free, the answer is quite simple. All Amazon Prime subscribers have access to Prime Gaming and can play these games for free. Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale starts on May 4: Check deals, offers, and bank discounts

For the unversed, Amazon India is offering three Prime subscription plans in India. While the monthly plan costs Rs 299, the annual plan costs Rs 1,499. On the other hand, the quarterly plan that is valid for three months is priced at Rs 599. Also Read - Amazon Prime subscription price increased in India: Here’s how much it costs now

Amazon Prime Gaming free games for May 2023

Here is a list of all the games that will be available to all Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers for free in the month of May:

— STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D — May 4

— Super Sidekicks — May 4

— Samurai Shodown IV — May 4

— Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition — May 11

— Lake [Amazon Games App] — May 11

— Robo Army — May 11

— Last Resort — May 11

— Kardboard Kings — May 18

— The Almost Gone — May 18

— 3 Count Bout — May 18

— Alpha Mission 2 — May 18

— Lila’s Sky Ark — May 25

— Agatha Knife — May 25

— King of the Monsters 2 — May 25

— Kizuna Encounter — May 25

In addition to this, the company has announced Amazon Prime members will get access to exclusive in-game content and in-game loot for select games in Amazon Prime Gaming. Interested people can access these games at gaming.amazon.com.

Here is a list of all the games that are getting access to special in-game content in the month of May:

— Destiny 2: Subscribers will get access to Spring Showers Exotic Bundle

— The Elder Scrolls Online: Subscribers will get access to Dragon Slayer Bundle

— FIFA 23: Subscribers will get access to Prime Gaming Pack

— Genshin Impact: Subscribers will get access to special Prime Bundle

— Hearthstone: Subscribers will get access to 3 Standard Card Packs

— League of Legends: In this, subscribers will get access to Prime Gaming Capsule

— League of Legends: Wild Rift: In this game, players will get access to Random Recall Chest

In addition to this, players will also be able to get access to Claim Grime, Looking for Aliens, Magician Lord and Sengoku in the month of May.