Amazon Prime Gaming: Free games for March 2023 revealed, check list

Amazon India has revealed a list of games that will be available for all Prime Gaming users in India for free. Here is the detailed list.

  • Amazon has revealed the free lineup for March 2023 for Prime Gaming.
  • Amazon Prime Gaming Users can play Genshin Impact starting March 2.
  • The lineup also includes the League of Legends series.
Amazon India has revealed a list of free games that will be available to all Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers in India in the month of March for free. While some of these games are already available for Prime Gaming subscribers, others will be available throughout the course of the week. Also Read - Amazon launches fifth-gen Echo Dot in India: Check price, specs, availability

While the March 2023 line for Prime Gaming has a number of interesting games such as the League of Legends series, Fifa 23, Valorant, Fall Guys, and Divine Knockout to name a few, one of the most noteworthy inclusions this month is that of the Genshin Impact bundle. Amazon India said that Prime Gaming members who claim at least four of the eight Genshin Impact drops available through Prime Gaming will receive the Prime-exclusive Wings of the Starlit Feast. Also Read - Amazon announces deals on Echo devices as Alexa turns five: Check top offers here

“If at least four drops are claimed, players will find the Wings of the Starlit Feast delivered to their Genshin Impact in-game mailbox within the first two weeks of June,” Amazon India wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Alexa turns 5 in India, gets a new voice: How to switch to it

In addition to this, Prime members can claim the latest Prime Gaming Capsule, including 350 RP, 5 Mythic Essence, a 1350 RP skin and more in the League of Legends until March 16. Similarly, League of Legends: Wild Rift subscribers can make an extra impact on the map by claiming a Random Bauble Chest to mark the spot of slain enemies through March 18.

Besides this, Prime members, who play Legends of Runeterra, will be able to claim the Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Card until March 16, while the members VALORANT players will be able to claim the Doomscrolling spray until March 23.

Games coming to Prime Gaming in March 2023

So, here are all the games coming to Amazon Prime Gaming in the month of March:

— Claim Space Crew: Legendary Edition: Available
— Dead by Daylight – 100 Rift Fragments: Available
— Divine Knockout – Confetti Knockout FX and A Contest of Strength Profile Card: Available
— Fall Guys – Merry Mastodon Bundle: Available
— FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack: Available
— Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K: Available
— League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule: Available
— League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Bauble Chest: Available
— Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest, Epic Card: Available
— Madden 23 – Super Bowl Ultimate Team Pack: Available
— New World – The Dragon’s Hoard: Available
— PALADINS – Steel-Forged Barik Skin: Available
— Realm Royale – Twilight Huntress Hunter Skin: Available
— Red Dead Online – Buckley Hat Tint 1, Rivera Hooded Tunic Tint 3, Howl Emote, 5 Gold Bars: Available
— Rogue Company – Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit: Available
— SMITE – Magic: The Gathering Cosmetic Bundle: Available
— Valorant – Doomscrolling spray: Available
— Warframe – Kudzon Ephemera Cosmetic: Available
— The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition: March 1
— Genshin Impact – Prime Bundle: March 1
— Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition: March 2
— Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K: March 2
— Raid: Shadow Legends – 6 Savage Artifacts: March 2
— Last Chance to Claim Onsen Master: March 7
— Lost Ark – Magick Society Special Dye Chest: March 7
— Adios: March 9
— Grand Theft Auto Online: March 9
— I am Fish: March 9
— Last Chance to Claim Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield and DKO: Divine Knockout: March 14
— Faraway 3: Arctic Escape: March 16
— Last Chance to Claim BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad and One Hand Clapping: March 21
— Book of Demons: March 23
— Peaky Blinders: Mastermind: March 23
— City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition: March 30

  • Published Date: March 3, 2023 8:47 PM IST
