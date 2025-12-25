007 First Light Release Date Changed: IO Interactive Explains The Delay

IO Interactive has pushed the release of its upcoming James Bond game, 007 First Light, back by two months. The game was earlier scheduled to launch on March 27, 2026, but will now release on May 27, 2026. The developer said the delay is meant to give the team more time to polish the game before launch. Also Read: From GTA 6 To The Witcher IV: 7 Games Everyone’s Waiting For

In its announcement, IO Interactive said that development is on track and the game is already playable from start to finish. However, the studio believes the extra time will help it meet its quality targets and avoid issues when the game goes live. The two-month delay will be used to work on refinements and overall stability. Also Read: Sony Confirms 007 First Light Gameplay Showcase At State Of Play 2025: When And Where To Watch

The studio described 007 First Light as its most ambitious project so far. As an independent developer and publisher, IO Interactive said it wants to ensure the game delivers a smooth experience on day one. The studio said the delay was a deliberate choice, giving the team more time to improve the final build instead of rushing the game out on its original date.

007 First Light is now set to launch on May 27 across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2. The game remains available for pre-order on all supported platforms despite the change in release date.

IO Interactive had previously shared a gameplay deep dive during Sony’s State of Play presentation in September. The footage gave a clearer look at how the game plays, highlighting its focus on stealth, combat, and mission structure. 007 First Light is being positioned as a standalone entry in the James Bond franchise, centred on Bond’s early years.

In the game, players take control of a 26-year-old James Bond, set before he earns his ‘00’ status. The game features a mix of stealth sections, close combat, gunfights, and driving. Missions are set across different countries, and players will rely on gadgets and vehicles to progress through objectives.

The story includes familiar characters such as Q, Miss Moneypenny, and M, along with new characters introduced for this entry. One of the villains, named Bawma, was revealed during The Game Awards 2025 and is played by Lenny Kravitz.

Trending Now

IO Interactive said it will share more details about 007 First Light in early 2026 as work continues toward the updated release date.