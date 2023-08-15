Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Battle of the folds

The year 2023 will be remembered as the year of foldable devices. Last month, Samsung unveiled its fifth-generation foldable display smartphones, that is, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. And now, Xiaomi has unveiled its third-generation foldable phone, that is, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. Xiaomi hasn’t introduced the phone in India yet and there is no word on whether or not the company will bring the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to the country. Yet, comparisons are inevitable.

So, here is a detailed breakdown of the similarities and differences of the two foldable phones.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: What’s different?

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Design

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 weighs 255 grams. It is 10.86mm thick when folded, 5.26mm thick when unfolded. It features an updated hinge, which the company says is 8.6 percent slimmer when folded and 12.5 percent slimmer unfolded compared to the Mix Fold 2. It has Ultra Thin Glass on the inside and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outside.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, weighs 253g. It is 13.4mm thick when folded and 6.1mm thick when unfolded, making it slightly thicker than the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. Galaxy Z Fold 5 is reinforced with a tough aluminum frame, and it features a new dual rail hinge that is stronger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Display

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features an 8.025-inch Eco OLED Plus display that is made using Samsung’s E6 material. It features a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, a resolution of 2,160 x 1,916 pixels, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. On the outside, it has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display that has been made using Samsung’s E6 material. It features a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2600 nits of peak brightness along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, features a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside with a resolution of 2316 x 904 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. On the inside, it has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a resolution of 2176 x 1812 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also features support for an S-Pen stylus that ships inside the box.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Processor and Storage

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs Android 13-based MIUI Fold 14.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Camera

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 sports a quad camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide camera with Sony IMX800 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera and a 10MP periscope camera. On the front, it has a 20MP camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 10MP cover camera.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Battery

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W wired turbo charging and 50W wireless turbo charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, features a 4,400mAh battery with support for Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.