Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters, along with simple formatting tools. Last month, the company had announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform. Also Read - Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10,000 characters: MuskAlso Read - Twitter can't seek protection under Article 19, don't give relief: Centre to Karnataka HC Also Read - Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content
Twitter To Soon Increase Long-Form Tweets To 10000 Characters - Watch Video
Micro-blogging platform Twitter's long-form tweets character limit will soon be increased to 10,000, says CEO Elon Musk.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.