Twitter To Soon Increase Long-Form Tweets To 10000 Characters - Watch Video

Micro-blogging platform Twitter's long-form tweets character limit will soon be increased to 10,000, says CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters, along with simple formatting tools. Last month, the company had announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform. Also Read - Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10,000 characters: Musk

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 1:07 PM IST
