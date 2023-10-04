Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S23: What’s different?

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Samsung today unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy S23 FE smartphone globally. The phone is a part of the company’s Fan Edition devices, which also includes the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, and it sits at the bottom of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones, which includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. While Samsung hasn’t shared details about the pricing and availability of the Galaxy S23 FE in India, one cannot help but wonder how the newly launched Fan Edition smartphone compares to the original Galaxy S23. So, here is a detailed breakdown that will help you understand the differences between the two and pick the right option for your needs.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23

Design

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a design that is similar to the company’s flagship S-series devices. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance coating and it is built using recycled materials. It also features rounded corners with floating camera design at the back. While the Galaxy S23 FE will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Purple colour variants. The Galaxy S23 5G comes in Lavender, Cream, Phantom Black and Green colour variants.

Display

Both the smartphones feature similar displays except for the screen size and the bezels. The Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also features slightly thicker edges. The Galaxy S23 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Processor and OS

The most notable differences between the two phones is in terms of the processor. While the Galaxy S23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the Galaxy S23 FE gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Both the smartphones run on Android 13 OS.

Storage

As far as storage is concerned, both the phones offer 8GB of RAM. While the Galaxy S23 FE gets 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The Galaxy S23 5G 128GB of USF 3.1 and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage options.

Rear Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 50MP wide-angle-camera + 8MP telephoto lens. The Galaxy S23 5G, on the other hand, has 50MP + 12MP + 10MP camera setup at the back.

Front Camera

On the front, the Galaxy S23 FE has a 10MP camera while the Galaxy S23 has a 12MP camera.

Battery

The Galaxy S23 FE has a bigger 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Galaxy S23, on the other hand, has a 3,900mAh battery.

Connectivity

Both the phones have 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity.