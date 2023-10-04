Samsung Galaxy S23 FE brings S23's premium features at low price

Samsung Galaxy S23 finally has a fan edition that customers looking for a comparatively cheaper yet powerful phone can consider. The new Galaxy S23 FE brings the goodness of the flagship Galaxy S23 but lets go of a few things to offset the cost. Samsung’s new fan edition phone has returned after a year’s hiatus. Last year, Samsung skipped the Galaxy S22 FE, so the Galaxy S23 FE picks up from where the Galaxy S21 FE — launched in 2021 — left. Alongside, Samsung has also announced the launch of fan editions of the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Buds.

The launch of the new Galaxy S23 FE is aimed at select markets such as the US, but if you are in India you must wait a little longer. Samsung is likely to launch the new Galaxy S23 FE in India later today. Other devices such as Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE, too, have arrived in the US and other markets, but whether or not they will come to India alongside the Galaxy S23 FE is unclear at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price, specifications

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be available at a starting price of $599 (roughly Rs 49,900) starting October 26. It will be available in Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple Indigo, and Tangerine colours.

The new Galaxy S23 FE borrows key flagship features from the Galaxy S23. It has the same 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone also features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which makes it a compelling option in its segment. But instead of the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Galaxy S23 FE uses last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That is not a bad bargain considering the price of the phone. Moreover, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is still adequately powerful for most things. But it was infamous for draining the phone’s battery a little too fast. On the bright side, the Galaxy S23 FE has a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and support for wireless charging. The Galaxy S23 FE comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the back of the Galaxy S23 FE, there is a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE uses a 10MP camera housed inside a punch-hole on the display. The phone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.