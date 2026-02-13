Rs 300 to Rs 643 crore for AI.com? The internet loved the story, but records tell another

When news broke that AI.com had been sold for $70 million, the internet quickly moved to the next headline – a Malaysian man had allegedly bought the domain for just $100 in 1993 and held it for over 30 years before cashing out. In Indian currency, that’s roughly a Rs 3,000 (as, in 1993, USD 1 = ~Rs 30) investment turning into Rs 643 crore. Half the claim gets debunked here itself, as reports stated that the man bought the domain for Rs 300. Also Read: An actual dinner date with AI chatbot? This NYC Cafe says "Yes"

It sounded like the perfect internet fairy tale. But does it actually hold up?

The viral story

In early February 2026, domain broker Larry Fischer publicly mentioned that AI.com had been sold to Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek for $70 million in cryptocurrency. The seller was identified as Malaysian tech entrepreneur Arsyan Ismail.

Soon after, multiple outlets reported that Ismail had purchased the domain in 1993 at the age of 10 using his mother’s credit card, chosen it because “AI” matched his initials, and held it continuously for three decades.

The problem? Almost none of that matches public records.

Why the 1993 claim doesn’t add up

First, domain registrations in 1993 were free. The $100 annual registration fee was introduced only in 1995. So there was no $100 purchase in May 1993. The domain AI.com is said to be registered on May 4, 1993, while the World Wide Web became the official public domain on April 30, 1993. This means a mere five-day gap between the two events.

Second, online credit card payments were not really a thing in 1993. The first documented online credit card transaction took place later, around 1994. Secure transaction systems like CVV codes were introduced much later.

Third, Malaysia had extremely limited internet access in 1993. Commercial dial-up services became available only in 1995. Domain registration at the time required technical infrastructure and organisational credentials, not something easily done by a child.

What records actually show

Public WHOIS data and Wayback Machine archives show that AI.com was registered on May 4, 1993, and initially belonged to a US-based company, Advanced Instruments Corporation.

In the early 2000s, the domain became part of Future Media Architects (FMA), a Kuwaiti-owned domain holding company known for owning premium web addresses.

In September 2021, DomainInvesting.com reported that AI.com had been sold via brokerage SAW.com. The asking price was $11 million. Independent domain researchers later linked the buyer to Arsyan Ismail.

This means Ismail most likely acquired AI.com in 2021, not 1993.

The redirect phase and final sale

Between 2023 and 2025, AI.com was frequently redirected to major AI platforms like ChatGPT, xAI, and Google Gemini. These redirects sparked speculation that big tech companies had acquired the domain. There was no evidence to support that.

In March 2025, the domain was listed for sale at $100 million through GetYourDomain.com. A month later, it was sold to Kris Marszalek for $70 million.

So, what’s the truth?

Based on documented records, the “$100 in 1993” claim does not seem true. What appears far more likely is that Arsyan Ismail purchased AI.com in 2021 for around $11 million and sold it in 2025 for $70 million.

That is still a major return in under four years. But it is very different from a 30-year fairy tale. The viral story made for a great headline. The records tell a more grounded version.