Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G first impressions: Photography expert?

Oppo has launched the Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone in India and its biggest selling point is the 32MP telephoto camera. Is it any good?

Oppo Reno 10 series has finally landed in India and it has three phones in it. The star is the Reno 10 Pro+, which is the most premium and most expensive phone in the series. Out and out, the Reno 10 Pro+ is a camera phone. Oppo has been talking at length about the phone’s telephoto camera, which is uncommon for its price category. The other two cameras also look good enough for most customers who are not into experiments, but the Reno 10 Pro+ is aimed at people who primarily want a camera phone.

In my short time with the Reno 10 Pro+, I have liked its cameras. The main camera uses a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, which we have seen in OnePlus 11 5G previously. It is not a major upgrade over the one in the last generation, but it clicks some amazing daylight photos. The ultra-wide camera uses an 8MP sensor that does the job when you need to click landscapes. But the spotlight is on the 32MP telephoto camera that uses a Sony IMX709 sensor. Think of it as the Reno 10 Pro+ unique selling point (USP). Since this camera system is what will make or break the phone’s reputation, let us quickly talk about it.

I took the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G out for a spin during both sunny and rainy days, because the lighting conditions are different. The main camera is good enough to capture tiny details. During a sunny day, the shadows are clear and retain enough brightness to show the contrast, thanks to the adequate HDR of cameras. Brightness takes a nosedive when the sun is out and clouds and rain are all I could see. The main camera retains good details in these conditions, as well. I will tell you more about how much the main camera is capable of in my review.

The ultrawide camera is not outstanding, but it is there when you want to click group photos or simply the landscapes. So, let us move on to the telephoto camera, which supports up to 3X optical zoom. This camera is what gave me the freedom to play with my shots. Since the zoom does not compromise the quality of the photo, I could zoom into subjects from afar, but also from close to produce a certain effect. I will talk more about the telephoto camera in my review.

For its design, the Reno 10 Pro+ is one of the most beautiful phones launched this year. Reno series have retained their charm all along and the new phones do not stray away. The new camera bump packs an interesting alignment of sensors that go in line with the new two-tone design. You get a volume rocker and the side key on the right side, while the USB-C port, main speaker grille, and dual-SIM tray are on the bottom. The sleek and flat profile of the phone stands out. I liked how light the phone is despite its overall size.

I have yet to monitor the phone’s battery life, but I don’t think the battery would be a problem considering it supports 100W fast charging. Oppo has bundled the 100W SuperVOOC charger in the box, among other things such as the USB-A to USB-C cable and the SIM eject tool. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ comes in two colours. I have been using the Silvery Grey colour variant, but if you want some glamour for your phone, you can go for the Glossy Purple variant.

After whatever brief time I spent with the new Oppo phone, the Reno 10 Pro+ is a yes from me, but hold on till my review of the phone comes out. Stay tuned.