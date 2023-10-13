Oppo Find N3 Flip vs Find N2 Flip: What has changed?

Oppo Find N3 Flip vs Find N2 Flip: Oppo’s next-generation foldable display smartphone, that is, the Oppo Find N3 Flip has finally arrived in India. The newly launched foldable phone comes loaded with a host of new features for the interested buyers, including a brighter display, a new and updated processor, a non-existent yet durable crease, and a bigger camera setup to name a few. But the question remains, just how much the phone has changed, especially when compared to last year’s Oppo Find N2 Flip.

So, here is a detailed breakdown of just what the company has changed in the Oppo Find N3 Flip this year:

Oppo Find N3 Flip vs Find N2 Flip: What’s different?

Oppo, as mentioned before, has made some important changes to the Find N3 Flip, especially compared to last year’s Find N2 Flip. While some features such as overall dimensions and to a last extent have remained unchanged, others like the camera and even the cover display have received major upgrades. Here are all the areas where the Find N3 has received upgrades over its predecessor:

Design

Design is one area where Oppo has made some important changes this year. While both the phones, that is, the Oppo Find N3 Flip and the Find N2 Flip feature the company’s Flexion hinge, this year the company has used the waterdrop mechanism for folding the two halves of the display, which in turn reduces creasing. The company has also added Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to the cover display.

Display

While Oppo hasn’t made any significant updates to size or the resolution of the primary display, it has improved the peak brightness in the Find N3 Flip, which, in turn, will enable users to open and check out the content on the screen easily and more comfortably even under the bright sun.

Cover display, on the other hand, has received no upgrades, at least on the specifications front. However, Oppo has improved its utility by manifolds. Firstly, the cover display of the Find N3 Flip gives users access to over 40 apps in India. This ability was limited in the Find N2 Flip. What’s more, instead of quick replies, the cover display of the Find N3 Flip now lets users type as they would on the primary display. Simply put, it’s a fully-functional display in its own right.

Processor and Storage

As is customary, Oppo has upgraded the storage and storage type in the newly launched Find N3 Flip. It gets a slightly faster RAM and a bigger RAM and a faster storage compared to the Find N2 Flip. Notable upgrade is in terms of the system-on-chip. The Find N3 Flip is powered by the Dimensity 9200, while the Find N2 Flip runs the Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

Battery

Oppo has followed the classic – Don’t fix what’s not broken – philosophy in terms of the battery and charging capabilities. Both the phones come with a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Front camera

Similarly, the front camera has received no significant updates this time. Both the phones come with a 32MP front-facing camera with the Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor.

Rear camera

Rear camera, on other hand, has received a major upgrade this year. The Find N3 Flip comes with a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary camera rear camera with the Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with the Sony IMX581 sensor and a 32MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX709 sensor. The Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with Sony IMX35 sensor.

Oppo Find N3 Flip vs Find N2 Flip: Specifications Compared