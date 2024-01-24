OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: What's new, what's old?

The OnePlus 12, with its impressive specifications, has made its debut in India. As a potential flagship of 2024, it’s natural to compare it with its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. Here’s a detailed comparison of their specifications and features to help you decide whether to retain your OnePlus 11 or switch to the OnePlus 12.

READ MORE OnePlus 12 alternatives to buy in India

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Price

The OnePlus 12 5G is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 12+256GB model and Rs 69,999 for the 16+512GB model. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11 is available at Rs 56,999 for the base model (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) and Rs 61,999 for the top model (16GB RAM and 256GB storage).

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Design

The design of the OnePlus 12 is quite similar to that of the OnePlus 11, with both phones featuring a circular camera island with Hasselblad branding, seamlessly integrated into the metal frame. However, the OnePlus 12 has replaced the full Hasselblad branding with a classy ‘H’. A notable upgrade is the USB port on the OnePlus 12, which supports faster data transfer with USB 3.2, compared to the OnePlus 11’s USB 2.0. The OnePlus 12 is slightly heavier, weighing 220 grams, compared to the OnePlus 11’s 205 grams.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Display

OnePlus continues to lead in display technology with the OnePlus 12. Its new 2k 120Hz curved display, made by BoE, might look similar to the OnePlus 11’s, but it’s brighter, reaching up to 4,500nits of peak brightness. It also features a centred punch hole cutout, unlike the left-side cutout on the OnePlus 11 and some previous OnePlus flagships. The OnePlus 12 uses the newer-generation Victus 2 for protection, offering better drop resistance than the OnePlus 11’s Gorilla Glass Victus. Additionally, the OnePlus 12 has a slightly larger 6.82-inch screen with a higher 91.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Performance

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the OnePlus 11 uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The OnePlus 12 also offers 16GB of RAM and 526GB of storage, whereas the OnePlus 11 in India is limited to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Cameras

The OnePlus 12’s cameras have seen a significant upgrade. Its triple camera array now includes a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50 MP wide-angle lens, and a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, OnePlus 11 features 50MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 32MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus 12 also features an upgraded 32 MP selfie camera capable of shooting 4K videos, a step up from the OnePlus 11’s 16 MP sensor limited to 1080p resolution.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Battery

The OnePlus 12 houses a larger 5,400 mAh battery, compared to the OnePlus 11’s 5,000 mAh battery. Both phones support 100W fast-wired charging, but the OnePlus 12 reintroduces 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

While the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 may look identical, the OnePlus 12 outperforms the OnePlus 11 in almost every aspect, whether it’s the display, performance, camera, or battery life. The OnePlus 12 seems like a much-needed upgrade over the OnePlus 11 in almost every way. However, it’s also slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 11.