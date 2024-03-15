Microsoft Copilot Pro global availability: Microsoft had first introduced Copilot Pro back in January this year. However, at the time, the company’s most powerful generative AI-based assistant was available to select users. Now, almost two months later, the company is making Copilot Pro available to all its users globally. The company, in a blog post, said that Copilot Pro is now available in all 222 countries and regions where Copilot is available.

But that’s not it. The company has also announced a host of offering for its Copilot Pro users.

READ MORE Microsoft will no longer let you use Android apps on Windows

What does Microsoft Copilot Pro offer?

Microsoft Copilot Pro offers Copilot access in apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook among others. In addition to offering faster and more tailored responses, it offers access to DALL-E 3 for generating unique images and priority access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo models. Additionally, Copilot Pro offers access to Microsoft Copilot GPT Builder, which lets users create personalised Copilots that can assist them with specific tasks based on their interests.

READ MORE Top AI powered features in Microsoft Edge

In addition to that, the company also announced a host of benefits that it is packing in its Copilot Pro subscription. Microsoft said that it is making Copilot in the free Microsoft 365 web apps part of the Copilot Pro subscription without requiring any additional Microsoft 365 subscription. Simply put, Copilot Pro subscribers will get access to Copilot in Word, Outlook, and other apps without any additional cost on desktop. The company plans to extend this benefit to its mobile apps, which includes the Microsoft 365 app and Outlook for iOS and Android in the coming months.

That said, users who haven’t subscribed to Copilot Pro will still require a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription to access Copilot in the desktop apps for PC and Mac.

How is Copilot Pro different from Copilot?

There are several points of differences between Copilot Pro and Copilot. Take a peek:

— Copilot offers access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo during non-peak times, while the Copilot Pro offers access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo even during the peak times.

— Both the version offer access to copilot within apps such as Excel and Word. While Copilot users need to pay for Microsoft 365 subscription, Copilot Pro users don’t need to pay anything extra.

— With Copilot users can create and edit AI images with 15 boosts per day with Designer. However, with Copilot Pro, users can generate unique images using DALL E 3 model and then enhance those creations using 100 daily boosts with Designer.

— Copilot Pro lets users built their own custom Copilots for tasks specific to them. Copilot doesn’t offer any such feature.

How much does Microsoft Copilot cost?

Copilot Pro subscription costs Rs 2,000 per user-per month in India.