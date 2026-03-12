LPG cylinder shortage scam alert: fake ‘pay now for next-day delivery’ ads spreading online

Fuel supply concern is becoming one of the hot topics in many parts of the world after tensions occurred in West Asia. Following the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, the uncertainty is looming over global energy markets. India is also not untouched with this global crisis, and hence, the situation has raised worries about possible delays in LPG cylinder supply. With rising demand, many households are trying to secure LPG cylinder in advance. Unfortunately, this situation has also created an opportunity for cybercriminals and black market to launch new scams targeting LPG consumers. Also Read: US-Iran war reaches Indian kitchens? LPG shortage concerns boost Induction appliance demand

Cyber Criminals are Targeting LPG Cylinder Searches in India

Recent conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has affected India in a crucial way. Authorities are warning against scammers as they are focusing on people who are looking for LPG cylinder refills. Consumers these days are looking for quick delivery because fear about shortages and uncertainty regarding cylinders. Fraudsters are not just taking advantage of this urgency, but they are targeting consumers too.

Cyber criminals often track popular online searches and social media discussions, wherein consumers are looking for a particular product. As soon as they notice a rise in searches related to LPG bookings, they come up with scams tactics that appear helpful, but are dangerous and actually designed to steal money from users.

Scammers are Publishing Fake Cylinder Delivery Advertisements

Reportedly, several fake advertisements have recently appeared on social media platforms and messaging apps. These advertisements are claimed to provide fas and guaranteed LPG cylinder bookings and delivery during a shortage.

To identify these scams, you can look for phrases such as ‘Immediate Gas Cylinder Delivery’ or ‘Emergency Gas Supply.’ These words create panic and push users to act quickly. One main highlight is that these messages are often spread via WhatsApp messages, SMS, and online posts. This makes them appear trustworthy.

Fake Links Asking for Advanced Payment

Scammers are asking advance payment by sending fake links that lead to fake websites. These sites are designed in such a way that it look like an official LPG booking portal.

As soon as users are access these websites, they are asked for advanced payment for quick cylinder delivery. Fraudsters rely on fear and urgency and this is where people pay without checking if the website is genuine or not. After receiving the payment, the scammers disappear. Victims lose their money and do not receive any cylinder delivery.

Warnings from Authorities

Authorities are warning people to stay alert and be careful when they see offers promising to deliver LPG in emergency situations. Experts clarifies that genuine or official agencies do not ask for advance payments through unknown links. People are advised not to click on any suspicious links through WhatsApp messages or social media, even if the offer looks genuine.

Advised to Use Official LPG Booking Platforms

It is advised to book cylinders from official booking LPG cylinder website. Alongside this, you can also check official mobile apps or registered gas agencies of authorized LPG companies.

Make sure you do not share any sensitive financial details online, such as OTP’s UPI, PIN’s bank account numbers, or debit & credit card details.

Here’s What You Can Do If You Become a Victim

If in any way you become a victim of this scam, you are advised to take immediate action. Quick reporting can sometimes help in reducing financial loss and assist in investigations. For this, you can also contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline by dialing 1930 or you can also file complaint via Government of India’s National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

FAQs

Q1: Why LPG gas cylinders are having shortage?

Following war between the United States, Israel, and Iran, LPG gas cylinder are having shortate in India.

Q2: Why cyber criminals are targeting LPG cylinder searches?

Cyber criminals are targeting consumers who are searching for LPG gas cylinders.

Q3: What do these scam messages usually promise?

They promise fast or emergency LPG cylinder delivery.

Q4: How do scammers collect money?

They ask users to pay in advance through fake websites or links.

Q5: How can people avoid this scam?

Book LPG cylinders only through official apps or gas agency websites.

Q6: What should victims do after a scam?

They should call the cyber crime helpline at 1930 and report the incident.