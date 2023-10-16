How to buy iPhone 15 with Rs 5,000 cashback offer

If you are planning to buy a brand-new iPhone 15 this festive season, there are many offers lined up. Different shopping platforms are offering various discounts and deals, but the one that stands out is the one from Apple. The Apple Store is running the Diwali offer on all its products right now. Under the offer, customers can get a cashback of up to Rs 10,000, but only on payments made using an eligible HDFC Bank credit card. That means the iPhone 15 is also available with a cashback offer right now on the Apple Store.

According to the Apple Store website, you can get a cashback of Rs 5,000 on buying the iPhone 15. When you use an eligible HDFC Bank credit card, you instantly get Rs 5,000 cashback, after which the iPhone 15 will cost you Rs 74,900 instead of the original price of Rs 79,900. The cashback offer is applicable to all storage and colour variants of the iPhone 15. That means while the 128GB variant goes for Rs 74,900, the 256GB version will be available for Rs 84,900, and the 512GB model will set you back by Rs 1,04,900.

How to buy the iPhone 15 at Rs 74,900 from the Apple Store

— Go to apple.com/in and go to the iPhone 15 page either directly, from the menu, or through the Store.

READ MORE iPhone 15 Pro Max is stronger than iPhone 14 Pro Max? This video shows otherwise

— Choose iPhone 15 from the first two options, followed by choosing the finish you want for your iPhone.

— Now, select the storage model you wish to buy.

— Apple Store will ask you whether or not you want to trade in an old smartphone. Both iPhones and Android phones are eligible. However, in the case of Android phones, only select brands are supported.

— If your old phone is in an acceptable condition, Apple will show you an estimated value that will be discounted from the final cart price. You will be required to enter details such as the IMEI number or the serial number of your Android phone or iPhone, respectively.

— Don’t want the trade-in? Simply choose the “No trade-in” option and proceed.

— In the next step, you will be asked whether or not you want AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone. All the costs are shown here, so you can make your decision easily. Choose one option depending on your preference.

— You will now see the “Add to Bag” option along with the estimated delivery time for your PIN code. If a physical Apple Store is nearby, you will see the option for pickup. Click or tap the “Add to Bag” option after you have checked all the details.

— Apple will now show you some accessories best suited for your model. Choose the accessories you want or else select “Review Bag.”

— The next page will show a summary of everything you have chosen. Tap or click the “Check Out” button.

— You will now be asked to either sign in to your Apple ID or continue as a guest. If you sign in, your addresses will be automatically picked and the order will be saved to your account for registering the iPhone later. If you choose to continue as a guest, you will be asked to manually provide information such as your address.

— On the next page, you will see the delivery method. You can choose online delivery or pickup from the Apple Store near you. Depending on what method you choose, Apple will show some points to keep in mind.

— Depending on whether or not you signed in to your Apple account, the next page will show the next process. If you are signed in, your addresses will appear for you to choose one from. If there’s a single address, it will be chosen automatically. If you are continuing as a guest, you will need to enter the address and contact information in the next step.

— The next step requires you to enter payment details. If there’s a card saved to your account, it will automatically show up. Otherwise, enter the details. Here choose the credit card option. However, you can choose between “Pay in full” and “Pay over time.”

— Entering an HDFC credit card number will automatically show you that you are eligible for the Rs 5,000 cashback. Tap or click “Review Your Order.” Make the payment in the next step and you are done with your purchase.