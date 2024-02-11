Honor has scheduled the launch of its next smartphone in India dubbed Honor X9b. The device will launch next week in the mid-range segment and compete with the likes of phones from Poco, Redmi, iQOO, and others. Let’s take a look at the India launch date and the expected price and specs of the device.

Honor X9b India launch date, expected price

Honor X9b is scheduled to launch on February 15 in India. The smartphone will arrive in the mid-range segment and is rumoured to be priced under Rs 30,000 range.

READ MORE Honor Choice Watch to launch on Feb 15 in India: Details

What falling in love at first sight feels like! 😍 Get ready to be dazzled by the stunning HONOR X9b with a 108MP camera, dropping on 15th February ‘24! ✨#HONOR #ExploreHONOR #GetTheeXtra pic.twitter.com/uXeUBp2fPc — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) February 9, 2024

Upon launch, it will likely compete with Poco X6 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and others.

The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange colour options.

Honor X9b specifications (expected)

Honor X9b is advertised to have a durable design. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with a 1.5k resolution. The screen will be curved from the sides and feature a 120Hz high refresh rate support. The AMOLED panel will have 1200 nits of peak brightness and 1.07 billion colours.

The device will boast a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens. It will likely be assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Upfront, it may have a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear camera should be capable of shooting 4k videos at 30fps.

At the helm, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset coupled with Adreno 710 GPU. It will have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It may not come with a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of the battery, it will pack a massive 5,800mAh cell, as advertised by the company. It may be supported by a 35W wired fast charging support. The device will likely boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Magic UI 7.2 out of the box.

Apart from this, expect it to come with a slew of connectivity options such as dual-SIM 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC support. It will have a USB Type-C port for charging as well as for audio. There won’t be a 3.5mm audio jack. As for security, it will have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Last year, Honor launched the Honor 90 5G in India. The smartphone was priced at Rs 37,999 at launch, but now it’s available starting at Rs 27,999 on Amazon. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display and 200MP triple-rear cameras. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery.